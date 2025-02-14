Iowa Earns Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Grand Rapids

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild earned a point in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night. Graeme Clarke, Ben Jones, and Hunter Haight scored for Iowa in the loss.

Joe Snively opened the scoring for the Griffins 9:49 into the game with a long wrister that beat a screened Samuel Hlavaj (27 saves).

Clarke evened the score with 5:12 remaining in the opening frame when he hammered home a one-timer off a feed from David Jiricek on the rush. Carson Lambos also assisted on Clarke's goal.

Iowa took a 2-1 lead 48 seconds later. Travis Boyd and Luke Toporowski forced a turnover along the goal line and Jones swatted the bouncing puck past the pad of Sebastian Cossa (26 saves).

The Wild outshot the Griffins 17-8 in the first period.

Hunter Johannes fired a sharp angle shot past Hlavaj at 10:40 of the middle frame.

Hunter Haight restored the lead for Iowa at 14:35 with a wrister over the shoulder of Cossa on the power play with assists from Jones and David Spacek.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 24-16 through 40 minutes of play.

Snively added his second goal of the game at 5:06 of the third period and Sheldon Dries secured the extra point for Grand Rapids at 3:47 of the overtime period.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 31-29. The Wild went 1-for-4 on the power play while the Griffins finished 1-for-8 with the man advantage.

Iowa and Grand Rapids face off again on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. for Pink in the Rink. The Wild will wear specialty pink jerseys and host a postgame auction benefiting breast cancer patients at John Stoddard Cancer Center.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.