Iowa Earns Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Grand Rapids
February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild earned a point in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night. Graeme Clarke, Ben Jones, and Hunter Haight scored for Iowa in the loss.
Joe Snively opened the scoring for the Griffins 9:49 into the game with a long wrister that beat a screened Samuel Hlavaj (27 saves).
Clarke evened the score with 5:12 remaining in the opening frame when he hammered home a one-timer off a feed from David Jiricek on the rush. Carson Lambos also assisted on Clarke's goal.
Iowa took a 2-1 lead 48 seconds later. Travis Boyd and Luke Toporowski forced a turnover along the goal line and Jones swatted the bouncing puck past the pad of Sebastian Cossa (26 saves).
The Wild outshot the Griffins 17-8 in the first period.
Hunter Johannes fired a sharp angle shot past Hlavaj at 10:40 of the middle frame.
Hunter Haight restored the lead for Iowa at 14:35 with a wrister over the shoulder of Cossa on the power play with assists from Jones and David Spacek.
Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 24-16 through 40 minutes of play.
Snively added his second goal of the game at 5:06 of the third period and Sheldon Dries secured the extra point for Grand Rapids at 3:47 of the overtime period.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 31-29. The Wild went 1-for-4 on the power play while the Griffins finished 1-for-8 with the man advantage.
Iowa and Grand Rapids face off again on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. for Pink in the Rink. The Wild will wear specialty pink jerseys and host a postgame auction benefiting breast cancer patients at John Stoddard Cancer Center.
