IceHogs and Wolves Renew Rivalry Friday Night

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs continue their three-game homestand tonight against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. The IceHogs look to get back into the win column after a string of close losses.

Last Time Out- The IceHogs came up on the wrong side of another close battle Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Admirals scored two goals in the first ten minutes in the first period. Artyom Levshunov put Rockford within a goal in the third period but the IceHogs could not find a tying goal. Milwaukee would secure the win with a late empty net goal. The IceHogs turn snap their three game skid tonight against Chicago.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 17-22-5-1, 40 points (5th Central Division)

Chicago - 24-17-2-0, 50 points (4th Central Division)

Join The Arty Party- Artyom Levshunov scored his fourth goal of the season Tuesday night against the Admirals. The Blackhawks' 2024 2nd overall pick has 16 points including three points in his last two games. The IceHogs' rookie leads all rookie skaters in shots on goal with 119.

Injury Update - The Rockford IceHogs announced injury updates on Thursday from Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel. Gerry Mayhew, who had missed the previous five games with a lower body injury, has been cleared to play. The former AHL MVP has 18 points in 31 games with the IceHogs this season. The IceHogs also announced that forward Colton Dach and goalie Drew Commesso will miss time with lower body injuries. Dach is expected to be out 7-10 days while Commesso is expected to miss 7-14 days.

Interstate Rivals- The IceHogs and Wolves have met eight times this season, last meeting on January 31. The Wolves have won the last two meetings between the two teams. Ryan Suzuki leads the Wolves 33 points through 40 games. Scott Morrow has picked up the most points in eight games against Rockford with three goals and five assists.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 2 vs Chicago L 2-3

Nov. 17 @ Chicago 3 p.m. L 0-4

Nov. 29 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 3-5

Dec. 1 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 4 @ Chicago 7 p.m. L 0-4

Jan. 5 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 5-3

Jan. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Jan. 31 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 2-3

Feb. 14 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Mar. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

