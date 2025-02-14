Amerks Drop Weekend Opener to Crunch
February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (29-13-3-1) tied the contest late in the opening period but allowed a pair of goals over each of the next two frames as they dropped a 5-1 score to the Syracuse Crunch (20-16-7-4) in the first of a three-game weekend Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.
Despite suffering its first regulation loss on home ice since Dec. 18, the Amerks remain in second place of the AHL's North Division standings, just one point behind Laval, who will be in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Additionally, the loss snapped Rochester's six-game win streak, the third such streak of the campaign.
Josh Dunne became the fifth different Amerk this season to score at least one shorthanded goal with his tally in the opening period. It marks the seventh time in the last nine seasons Rochester has had five or more players score shorthanded dating back to the 2016-17 campaign. The Amerks are one goal shy from tallying 10 shorthanded goals for the second straight year, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.
Anton Wahlberg extended his assist streak to a career-best four games as he produced the only helper on the Dunne's first shorthanded goal since Jan. 22, 2023.
Goaltender Devon Levi fell to 16-5-2 on the season as he made his 23rd appearance with Rochester while also suffering his first regulation home loss since Dec. 18.
FIRST PERIOD
Four minutes after successfully clearing off its first penalty of the night, Syracuse opened the scoring with 13:17 left in the opening frame as Jack Finley redirected Scott Walford's centering feed atop the goal crease.
Despite Rochester being whistled for an interference infraction at the 14:25 mark, Rochester tied the score at 1-1.
On the ensuing face-off after the penalty, Wahlberg scooped up the puck to the left of Levi and carried it the length of the ice. As the Swedish forward skated down the right wing towards Matt Tomkins' net, Dunne grabbed control of the puck and swept in a backhanded shot for his seventh of the season and first shorthanded.
SECOND PERIOD
Entering the second stanza knotted at one, Syracuse scored twice in nearly identical fashion, starting seconds after Rochester cleared off a penalty.
Crunch forward Dylan Duke, who has scored in each of the last three meetings between the clubs and has five goals in his five games overall, gave the visitors a 2-1 lead just 16 seconds after a Rochester delay of game penalty had expired.
Syracuse kept the Amerks transition game under wraps over the course of the period as they finished with a 12-6 shot-advantage, but they forced another infraction with 2:38 left in the frame.
Moments after the Rochester player stepped onto the ice from the penalty box, Gage Goncalves centered a feed to Conor Sheary in the left circle before the two-time Stanley Cup champion wired it past Levi's left hand, doubling Syracuse's lead at the intermission break.
THIRD PERIOD
During the final frame, which Rochester outshot Syracuse 9-7, the Amerks pressed to cut into the two-goal deficit, but Logan Brown added two goals in the final 8:35 of regulation to complete the 5-1 score.
UP NEXT
The Amerks look to rebound as they continue their three-in-three weekend on Saturday, Feb. 15 when they travel to Adirondack Bank Center for a North Division showdown against the Utica Comets. Game time is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.
Goal Scorers
SYR: J. Finley (5), D. Duke (14 - GWG), C. Sheary (12), L. Brown (6, 7)
ROC: J. Dunne (7)
Goaltenders
SYR: D. Levi - 23/27 (L)
ROC: M. Tomkins - 23/24 (W)
Shots
SYR: 28
ROC: 24
Special Teams
SYR: PP (0/4) | PK (3/3)
ROC: PP (0/3) | PK (4/4)
Three Stars:
1. SYR - L. Brown
2. SYR - M. Tomkins
3. SYR - D. Duke
--@AmerksHockey--
