Syracuse Crunch Defeat Rochester Americans, 5-1

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans' Brett Murray versus Syracuse Crunch's Conor Sheary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 5-1, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

Logan Brown and Jesse Ylonen led the Crunch with three points each. Ten different Syracuse skaters recorded at least one point in the victory.

The Crunch advance to to 20-16-7-4 on the season and 3-3-1-1 in the 12-game season series against the Americans.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins turned aside 23-of-24 shots, while Devon Levi put a stop to 23-of-27 for the Amerks. Syracuse special teams went 0-of-4 on power play opportunities while going a perfect 3-of-3 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch were first on the board 6:43 into the opening frame. Scott Walford picked up a rebound at the left circle and fired it to the front of the net where Jack Finley tipped it in from the low slot. The Americans knotted the score with a shorthanded goal at the 14:46 mark. Anton Wahlberg skated down the right wing and rolled the puck in front of the net for Josh Dunne to pick up and dump in.

Syracuse regained the lead 5:57 into the second period. Brown passed the puck from behind the net for Dylan Duke to fire a one-timer from the left circle. With less than a minute remaining in the frame, Conor Sheary extended the Crunch lead, 3-1. Gage Goncalves found Sheary who ripped a one-timer from the slot.

The Crunch sealed the victory with two goals from Brown in the final frame. The first came at the 11:25 mark when he picked up a pass from Ylonen and skated around the front of the crease, where he snapped the puck past Levi. Brown ended the matchup with an empty-net goal to make the score 5-1.

The Crunch close out their four-game road swing tomorrow night at Lehigh Valley.

Crunchables: Logan Brown recorded his first three-point game of the season (2g, 1a)...Jesse Ylonen notched three assists in a game for the third time this season ...Conor Sheary has a four-game points streak (3g, 3a)...Jack Finley has six points in the last four games (3g, 3a).

