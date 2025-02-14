Bay of Quinte Students Buzzing over Belleville Sens Open Practice

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Students watch the Belleville Senators open practice

(Belleville Senators) Students watch the Belleville Senators open practice(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - It's not every day that an American Hockey League player steps on the ice for practice, to a chorus of screams and cheers from delighted fans.

But that's exactly what Belleville Senators experienced this past Tuesday morning, as the club welcomed close to a thousand students from Bay of Quinte area schools to an open practice at CAA Arena. Students got a first-hand look at the pace and intensity of a professional hockey workout. They were entertained by a "Belleville Sens Bingo" game on the big screen, and Senators' mascot Belly made the rounds through the crowd delivering his trademark "Best High-Five in the AHL"!

This is the first time the team has invited students to an open practice, but Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers says it won't be the last, as the club continues to bring youngsters closer to the action.

"Engaging with our younger fans is so important for our club's overall success and continued growth in the Bay of Quinte community," said Mathers. "Exposing youth to the sport of hockey and the brand is one thing. But, what we're really excited about is allowing them to see and interact with these professional athletes up close and give them memories and experiences that will last a lifetime. We're looking forward to many more events like this, as we continue providing intimate and unique experiences, driving deeper connections with students through our Sens In School Program."

Charlie Aarts is a teacher at Holy Rosary Catholic School in Belleville and brought his class to Tuesday's event. As a self-proclaimed "Sens fan since '96", he's been impressed by the impact Senators' school programming has had on students. He says it's becoming clear that students and hockey fans around the Bay of Quinte are hopping on board with Sens Country.

"For the last three years the Belleville Sens have been coming to visit our school and it's always a favourite for all of the kids, because they love hockey, sports and listening to anyone that isn't a teacher," Aarts joked. "It's been really great and we really see the engagement growing with the kids."

"We see more and more B's being worn in the school", said Aarts. "I know before the Senators came to town it was a lot of 'Leafs' and we're seeing less of that now. Which, for me, I've loved the Sens for a long time, so I think it's great. But, seeing that and the team staying in town and players getting more involved in the community, the kids are really buying into it," says Aarts.

Aarts added that as a field trip opportunity, the Sens open practice was an excellent way to get students an inside look at the daily life of a pro player and even expose them to some other areas of hockey, outside of the games.

"The fact they get to see these incredible athletes, and know they're great people because they've been in our school, then get the chance to be active. It also shows them that professional sports, or working for the game day staff could be a potential career avenue for them, because they get to see everything that's going on in the arena. It's really good for them."

For more information on the Belleville Senators Sens In School programming and other youth initiatives you can visit the Belleville Sens Fan Zone, or email info@bellevillesens.com.

Tickets for the Belleville Sens 2025 Women in Sports Night and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.