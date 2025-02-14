Barracuda's Bordeleau Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Jose Barracuda forward Thomas Bordeleau has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Colorado on Feb. 12.

Bordeleau will miss San Jose's game on Saturday (Feb. 15) at Bakersfield.

