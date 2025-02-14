Barracuda's Bordeleau Suspended for One Game
February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Jose Barracuda forward Thomas Bordeleau has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Colorado on Feb. 12.
Bordeleau will miss San Jose's game on Saturday (Feb. 15) at Bakersfield.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025
- Abbotsford Canucks Welcome the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley on Family Day - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda's Bordeleau Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game #47 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Celebrate 45th Anniversary of Miracle on Ice Game February 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Mental Wellness Night March 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Jesse Puljujarvi Ready to Take Advantage of Opportunity in Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- What If? Night Featuring Charlotte River Rats Jerseys on February 22 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bay of Quinte Students Buzzing over Belleville Sens Open Practice - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs and Wolves Renew Rivalry Friday Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.