Bojangles Game Preview: February 15 vs Hartford

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers have returned home and are looking to keep turning the tide in their season series against the Wolf Pack.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 25-14-3-2 (4th Atlantic)

HFD - 20-22-4-1 (7th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 24.2% / 86.7%

HFD - 15.9% / 78.6%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.30 GF/Game / 2.77 GA/Game

HFD - 2.83 GF/Game / 3.23 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

1-2-1-1

THE STORYLINES

BACK HOME

Saturday is the first of four straight home games for Charlotte. The Checkers will be looking to reverse their recent fortunes at Bojangles Coliseum as they are 2-4-2-0 over their last eight games in the Queen City. Coming to town is Hartford, which is tied for the fewest road wins in the division.

BITTER RIVALS

The Checkers and Wolf Pack are very familiar with each other at this point in the season, as tonight's tilt is the sixth of the season between the two sides. Hartford has had the upper hand thus far, winning the first four contests, but the Checkers have swung things their way as of late with a shutout win in the last meeting.

BLACKED OUT

Cooper Black has had the hot hand between the pipes. The rookie - who has started four of Charlotte's last eight games and three of the last five - is 4-0-0 in his last four starts with a .959 save percentage, a 1.00 goals-against average and two shutouts. In his last outing Black was perfect on 20 shots in a road win over Hartford.

THE QUOTES

Head coach Geordie Kinnear on the last two games

"We had a very hard practice in Hartford at night the day before the game with the intent that we want to get back to the way we want to play as a group. In Hartford I thought we were ready to go, we played very well, very structured and organized as a group, got on the bus to Bridgeport and forgot all the structure, compete, what makes us great."

Kinnear on the focus this week at practice

" We wanted to make sure we got back here and worried about our agenda and not Hartford's agenda. We've got to get back to playing how we want to play as a group. Sometimes you need those types of games to understand - to have the bad reps that let yourself know we hae a lot of work to do."

Checkers forward Jesse Puljujarvi on his approach for his first games with the team

"That's for sure the plan - try to enjoy the hockey and be a good player and make plays, work hard."

THE INFO

Saturday is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Night where $5 from each ticket bought through the special link will be donated to the CF Foundation.

Saturday also features a trio of Valentine's Day deals and a Family Night deal courtesy of Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Fans can also donate at least five items to the AlphaGraphics South Charlotte Food Drive and geta free ticker voucher for our game on March 9.

Sunday is Hockey Is For Everyone Night, celebrating inclusion in the sport. Fans can get a special ticket and shirt package here.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum this weekend, both games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey!

You can also listen live on the Charlotte Checkers App for iOS and Android!

