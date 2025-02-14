Abbotsford Canucks Welcome the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley on Family Day

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks are excited to bring together everyone from the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley to the Abbotsford Centre to celebrate Family Day on Monday, February 17, presented by FortisBC, when the team hosts the Colorado Eagles! This will be a battle of two of the top teams in the Pacific Division, only separated by eight points, and featuring some of the best players in the American Hockey League, including Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Aatu Räty, and Colorado's Matthew Phillips!

Monday's game will have early doors, starting at 12:30pm, and a 2:00pm puck drop, so be sure to arrive early at the Abbotsford Centre to celebrate and enjoy time with your family, and help push the Canucks past their division rivals by showcasing what it means to be "Proudly Abbotsford".

Be sure to check out all the fun activities that will be around the rink Monday afternoon, including hockey inflatables and a bouncy castle on the Plaza pre-game, family-friendly games at the South Rise, and airbrush tattoos at Section 101!

Tickets for this game are still available and can be purchased HERE. Don't miss out-grab your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable evening!

For more information on full season, half season, and mini memberships, CLICK HERE.

