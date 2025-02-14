Syracuse Crunch to Celebrate 45th Anniversary of Miracle on Ice Game February 22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice game on Saturday, Feb. 22 when the team hosts the Laval Rocket.

On Feb. 22, 1980, the United States men's hockey team defeated the four-time defending gold medalists Soviet Union in the medal round at the XIII Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York for one of the largest upsets in Olympic history. Team USA then went on to defeat Finland to claim the gold medal.

The Crunch will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice game with specialty jerseys that replicate the blue jerseys worn by Team USA in the gold medal game at the XIII Olympic Winter Games. The jerseys are blue and feature white stars on both shoulders with red and white stripes around the neck, elbows and bottom of the sweater. Instead of "USA," the jersey will have "SYR" in red with a white outline across the chest.

Immediately following the game, the Crunch will hold a live auction on the ice for a limited number of the game-worn jerseys.

