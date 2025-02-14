Utica Drops Road Contest with Atlantic Division Providence

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Friday night the Utica Comets battled the Provididence Bruins on the road. They brought back three prospects from the New Jersey Devils in Nico Daws, Simon Nemec and Santeri Hatakka. Utica went up against former Comet Michael Dipetro, who currently leads the AHL in goals against average. An even matched first two periods led to a pivotal third, and Providence added three goals in the frame to win 5-1.

Providence jumped on Utica early. Georgii Merkulov beat Nico Daws on a backhand shot from the slot off a feed from John Farinacci. It was Merkulov's 41st point which leads the Bruins and is top 15 in the AHL. Utica would have the next 10 shots in the game, but come up empty in the first. Providence led 1-0 through the first 20 minutes.

Utica found their power play tally in the second. Brian Halonen fought for a puck below the goal line and worked it in front to Ryan Schemlzer who beat DiPietro and tied the game at one. It marked Utica's 4th straight game with a power play goal. Seven minutes later, Providence regained the lead on a three-on-two rush. Mason Millman fired a shot and beat Daws glove side to take a 2-1 lead.

In the 3rd, Providence got two quick ones. First, a Jaxon Nelson shot from the left side was stopped by Nico Daws and ended up high in the air, and Riley Duran knocked it into the goal to make it 3-1. 17 seconds later, Tyler Pitlick worked around the Comets defense and made it 4-1 quickly. An empty netter late in the third would seal a 5-1 win for Providence.

Utica travels home to play in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday night against the Rochester Americans. Standing room only tickets are available at uticacomets.com/tickets.

