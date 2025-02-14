Duran, Pitlick Power P-Bruins Past Comets

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Forward Riley Duran netted two goals, while Tyler Pitlick recorded a goal and an assist to power the Providence Bruins past the Utica Comets 5-1 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Mason Millman netted the game-winning goal in the second frame. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 26 stops in the victory.

How It Happened

Just 1:20 into the game, Vinni Lettieri 's feed from below the goal line was redirected by John Farinacci through his own legs and onto the stick of Georgii Merkulov at the left post, where he backhanded a shot inside the near post to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Ryan Schmelzer wrapped the puck around the net and fired a wrist shot from just outside the left post into the back of the net for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 15:04 remaining in the second period. Patrick Brown slipped a pass to Millman cutting down the slot, where he fired a snapshot past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 8:14 to play in the second frame. Pitlick was credited with a secondary assist. Duran received a pass in the left circle and fired a shot that ramped off the goaltender and into the air, before falling across the goal line to extend the Providence lead to 3-1 with 16:29 left in the third period. Jaxon Nelson received an assist. Just 13 seconds after Duran's tally, Jeffrey Viel zipped a pass to Pitlick in the middle for a breakaway, where he wristed a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead. Brown was credited with a secondary assist. With 1:10 remaining, Duran scored on the empty net. Viel recorded an assist.

Stats

Farinacci has five assists in his last six games and points in three straight. Duran notched his second multi-point contest of the season. Pitlick posted his fifth multi-point game this season. DiPietro stopped 26 of 27 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 38 shots. The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4. The Providence Bruins improve to 26-15-4-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, February 15 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

