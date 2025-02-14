Syracuse Crunch to Hold Mental Wellness Night March 1

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a Mental Wellness Night on Saturday, March 1 when the team hosts the Rochester Americans.

Mental Wellness Night is part of the team's season-long Mental Wellness Campaign presented by AmeriCU Credit Union, ANOVA Marine Insurance, The Lobdell Family, Mar-Con Companies, Pinnacle Employee Services, Todd Ruetsch & Family and Upstate Medical University.

As part of Mental Wellness Night, the Crunch have partnered with Safe Space Organization and Right Mind Syracuse for a special Mocktails for Mental Health event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Emerald Cocktail Kitchen located at 1333 W Fayette St. in Syracuse.

The Mocktails for Mental Health event is dedicated to creating a supportive atmosphere for individuals looking to explore nonalcoholic alternatives, while fostering fun and meaningful connections. A host will guide attendees through the art of crafting nonalcoholic beverages. Attendees will gain further insights into nonalcoholic options, learn how to use bar tools and techniques to build a personalized beverage and concoct a special Crunch-themed mocktail featuring seasonal flavors. The event will also include a self-paced, hockey-themed craft activity. Representatives from Safe Space will be on hand to provide valuable insights into the services they offer.

Mocktails for Mental Health is an open-ended and laid-back experience. Attendees are encouraged to stop by at their leisure during the event. Tickets are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/mocktails and include entry to the Mocktails for Mental Health event and Crunch game on March 1 plus a raffle featuring Crunch and Right Mind goodies. Advance tickets are $45. Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event for $48. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Safe Space Organization. Event capacity is limited.

During the Mental Wellness game, the Crunch will warm up in special Mental Wellness warmup jerseys. The warmup jerseys will be auctioned off after the game in a live postgame auction on the ice. The Crunch will also have mental wellness messaging running on the scoreboard during the game and fans can visit the Safe Space Organization and Right Mind Syracuse tables on the concourse.

Safe Space Organization strives to change the conversation around mental health by educating, connecting and supporting others through a peer-to-peer network. Safe Space is a community hub with therapeutic alternatives and prevention methodology that empowers individuals to self-manage their mental health by accessing community resources, providing a space and empowering the process of healing. Learn more at www.safespacecny.org.

Right Mind Syracuse is a mobile art studio that offers an endless variety of creative workshops at the best local venues! Connect with Right Mind Syracuse at www.rightmindsyracuse.com.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.