IceHogs Feel the Home Ice Love, Crush Wolves 6-3

February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs stomped the Chicago Wolves 6-3 on Friday night inside the BMO Center. Marcel Marcel had a career-high four points with two goals and two assists.

The IceHogs jumped on the Wolves early building a lead just 2:28 into the game. Jackson Cates and Zach Sanford worked to push a rebound in front for Marcel to bang past Spencer Martin. Chicago responded less than a minute later with a Skyler Brind'Amour deflection that got through Mitchell Weeks.

Rockford took a 2-1 advantage moments later when Brett Seney sprung Andreas Athanasiou in a breakaway, who finished with a forehand deke. Cates, Marcel and Sanford all picked up their second points of the night, combining on the 3-1 marker midway through the 1st period.

Cates continued his scoring into the middle period with his 3rd point of the game. He snapped home a rebound on a delayed penalty to push the lead to 4-1. Marcel grabbed his 3rd point as well, with Seney tacking on another helper.

In the 3rd period, Joey Anderson skated into the Chicago zone on a man-advantage rush and snapped home his 7th of the season against the Wolves to balloon the lead to 5-1.

Chicago mounted a comeback with two-straight goals to cut the deficit to 5-3. First it was Bradley Nadeau on the power play and then Scott Morrow, the defenseman, at even-strength.

With the Wolves net empty and the pressure mounting, Marcel nabbed his 2nd goal of the game, and his 4th point of the night to lock in the 6-3 victory. Weeks finished with 31 saves in the winning effort.

