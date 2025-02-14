Stars Storm Back in Third Period to Stun Moose
February 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Justin Hryckowian versus Manitoba Moose' Jaret Anderson-Dolan
(Texas Stars, Credit: Manitoba Moose)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored three goals in the third period, including a shorthanded goal from Arttu Hyry, to stun the Manitoba Moose 4-2 Friday at Canada Life Centre.
Ben King scored the lone goal in the first period, deflecting a shot from Dylan Coghlan past the blocker of Ben Kraws 5:25 into the opening frame.
Mason Shaw doubled the Moose lead in the second period when he tipped in a pass from Parker Ford across the crease just before the halfway point. With less than two minutes left in the middle frame Anthony Romano scored from a sharp angle when he bounced the puck off traffic in front of the net for his second goal in the AHL, cutting the Stars' deficit to one after 40 minutes.
The Moose had a chance to pull away in the third when they went on the power play midway through the period, but Hyry flipped the script and buried a rebound for a short-handed goal to tie the game at 2-2. A minute and a half later Matêj Blümel went top shelf from the left face-off circle on the power play to put Texas in the lead. Blümel leads the team and ranks third in the AHL with 23 goals, and the Stars forward was named the game's first star. Kole Lind added an empty net goal with 2:23 left in regulation to complete the scoring.
Kraws earned the win with 22 saves on 24 shots in his third start for the Stars. Kaapo Kähkönen was given the loss after giving up three goals on 31 shots.
The Stars will return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and begin a six-game homestand, starting Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. against the Colorado Eagles. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
|
