Malone Three Goal Night Lift Comets against the Islanders

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets headed back onto home ice Wednesday night when they battled an Atlantic Division foe, the Bridgeport Islanders, inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Both teams were placed at the bottom of their divisions, but the Comets were on a great run winning six of their last ten games making them one of the hottest teams in the North. It didn't take long for the Comets to establish themselves as they scored forty seconds into the game which was one of three goals in the first period by Jack Malone. The Comets continued to dominate the first twenty minutes which propelled them to an eventual victory by a 7-1 score. Nolan Foote's four point night (2 goals, 2 assists), Brian Halonen's registering a "Gordie Howe" hat trick with a goal, assist and fight also helped the Comets during the night secure a dominating victory.

In the opening period, Jack Malone's goal scoring prowess was on full display as he scored a natural hattrick in the game's opening minutes. The first goal, scored 40 seconds into the game was off a rebound from a Dmitry Osipov shot that was stopped by Islanders goalie, Henrik Tikkanen but the rebound was left for Malone who shoveled it in for a 1-0 lead and his fourth of the year. Later, Malone's second of the game came when Nolan Foote sent him the puck for a quick shot that sailed passed Tikkanen at 4:45. A 2-0 lead was achieved but the Comets kept pushing and so did Malone after Brian Halonen put a perfect pass for Malone to hammer a one-timer at 7:33 that found the back of the net for a 3-0 lead. Nolan Foote added a powerplay goal for his 10th of the year on a shot through traffic in at 12:16 which ended the night for Tikkanen and sent Jakub Skarek into the Bridgeport net as the Comets achieved a 4-0 advantage. But, the new goalie didn't fare much better as the Comets once again scored after Skarek left a rebound on a Max Willman shot that was cleaned up by Mike Hardman for his 11th of the season at 15:26. The Comets left the opening period up, 5-0.

There was no scoring in the middle frame, but during the final period, Islanders defenseman Sam Bolduc shot deflected off Liam Foudy's stick at 7:11 cutting the Comets lead to 5-1. As the period went on, Brian Halonen scored his team leading 14th goal of the season to give the Comets a 6-1 lead. The goal was assisted by Nolan Foote, who had his third point, and Topias Vilen, who registered his second assist of the contest at 10:52. Foote added another goal and his fourth point after he went high glove side on Skarek at 18:12 for his 11th goal of the season giving Utica a 7-1 lead which is how the game ended. Nolan Foote

The Comets are home on Friday night at home against the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.