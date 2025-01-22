Admirals to Honor Bob Uecker

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced the ways in which the team will honor city icon and longtime Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker this season.

"We were all extremely saddened by Bob's passing last week," said Greenberg. "Bob was a Milwaukee institution, but we are heartened to know that his impact on generations of Wisconsinites will continue. What we are doing is just a small token of appreciation for the person that gave so much to this community during his 91 years."

Already present on the team's helmets is a sticker that says UECK and the Ads will also hold a moment of silence prior to their game against Rockford on Wednesday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

A longtime friend of the Admirals, Uecker joined former team owner Lloyd Pettit in a series of TV commercials in the mid-90s entitled the Adventures of Lloyd & Bob that are arguably the most popular ad series in Milwaukee history. All of those commercials can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/tO7D9dKt4tY

In one of those spots from 1994 entitled "Designer Uke" imagine Bob as the designer of the team's new uniforms that were brown and yellow plaid like the sport coat he wore. Intended originally for comedic effect, the Admirals actually produced the jerseys and wore them in two games during the 2005-06 season.

To honor Uecker, the Admirals are bringing them back to be worn for the final game of the season, Friday, April 18th against the Chicago Wolves. The jersey will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a charity Uecker worked closely with over the years.

"Bob Uecker was our premier wish kid champion, who loved the wish kids and they loved him," said Make-A-Wish Wisconsin President & CEO Patti Gorsky. "His commitment was to help make memories and magic for those wishing to meet the Milwaukee Brewers and him. Now the great Milwaukee Admirals will carry on Bob's giving legacy by helping make wishes come true in his memory. We are deeply grateful."

