Kolosov and Lycksell Return, Richard to Flyers

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced several transactions today.

Goaltender Aleksei Kolosov has been assigned to the Phantoms from the Flyers

Forward Olle Lycksell has been assigned to the Phantoms from the Flyers

Forward Anthony Richard has been recalled by the Flyers from the Phantoms

Defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro has been recalled by the Phantoms from the Reading Royals

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli has been loaned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Kolosov, 23, returns to the Phantoms after playing in 15 games with the Philadelphia Flyers where he went 4-8-1, 3.45, .870. The third-round selection in 2021 from Minsk, Belarus has also played in four games with the Phantoms this season going 1-2-1, 3.29, .875. Kolosov made his NHL debut on October 27, 2024 against Montreal and recorded his first NHL win on November 23, 2024 with an overtime decision against Chicago.

Kolosov's last game for the Phantoms was October 25, 2024 at the Hartford Wolf Pack in an overtime loss. His last game at PPL Center was October 19, 2024 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Lycksell, 25, rejoins the Phantoms as an All-Star having been selected to represent the team at the AHL All-Star Classic taking place February 2-3 in Coachella Valley, Cal. He has played in six games with Philadelphia recording zero points and has also been almost a point-per-game player with Lehigh Valley this season scoring 9-15-24 in 25 games played. Lycksell has tied a franchise record with three overtime goals this season.

For his three-year career, Lycksell has played in 116 games with the Phantoms scoring 48-66-108 and also 32 NHL games with the Flyers scoring 1-5-6.

Richard, 28, heads back to the Flyers where he played in seven games in November scoring 2-4-6. With the Phantoms this season, he has scored 8-11-19 in 18 games played. The Trois Rivieres, Quebec native recently returned to the lineup following a month-long layoff due to injury.

Richard has played in 499 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Providence, Laval, Syracuse, Chicago and Milwaukee scoring 152 career goals with 167 assists for 319 points. He has also played in 31 career NHL games scoring 2-6-8.

Cassaro, 25, is a rookie defenseman from Nobleton, ONT who joins the Phantoms for the first time this season. The R.I.T. product (Rochester Institute of Technology) has scored 6-17-23 in 39 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Cassaro was Second Team All-American in his senior season with the R.I.T. Tigers and was a 2023-24 Hobey Baker Award Nominee when he led all NCAA defensemen with 18 goals.

Petruzzelli, 25, made his Phantoms debut on Saturday against the Rochester Americans playing well in a 32-save performance despite a 3-2 loss. The 6'5 ¬Â³ netminder from Wilbraham, Mass. out of Quinnipiac University has otherwise spent the season with the Reading Royals of the ECHL going 6-12-3, 3.37, .893. Petruzzelli helped lead the Newfoundland Growlers to the ECHL's Kelly Cup title in 2021-22 and has played in 48 career AHL games including 47 with the Toronto Marlies.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action this weekend with a pair of home games on Friday and Saturday against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Islanders. Saturday's game is meLVin Youth Jersey Night for the first 2,500 kids.

