Kolosov and Lycksell Return, Richard to Flyers
January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced several transactions today.
Goaltender Aleksei Kolosov has been assigned to the Phantoms from the Flyers
Forward Olle Lycksell has been assigned to the Phantoms from the Flyers
Forward Anthony Richard has been recalled by the Flyers from the Phantoms
Defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro has been recalled by the Phantoms from the Reading Royals
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli has been loaned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Kolosov, 23, returns to the Phantoms after playing in 15 games with the Philadelphia Flyers where he went 4-8-1, 3.45, .870. The third-round selection in 2021 from Minsk, Belarus has also played in four games with the Phantoms this season going 1-2-1, 3.29, .875. Kolosov made his NHL debut on October 27, 2024 against Montreal and recorded his first NHL win on November 23, 2024 with an overtime decision against Chicago.
Kolosov's last game for the Phantoms was October 25, 2024 at the Hartford Wolf Pack in an overtime loss. His last game at PPL Center was October 19, 2024 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Lycksell, 25, rejoins the Phantoms as an All-Star having been selected to represent the team at the AHL All-Star Classic taking place February 2-3 in Coachella Valley, Cal. He has played in six games with Philadelphia recording zero points and has also been almost a point-per-game player with Lehigh Valley this season scoring 9-15-24 in 25 games played. Lycksell has tied a franchise record with three overtime goals this season.
For his three-year career, Lycksell has played in 116 games with the Phantoms scoring 48-66-108 and also 32 NHL games with the Flyers scoring 1-5-6.
Richard, 28, heads back to the Flyers where he played in seven games in November scoring 2-4-6. With the Phantoms this season, he has scored 8-11-19 in 18 games played. The Trois Rivieres, Quebec native recently returned to the lineup following a month-long layoff due to injury.
Richard has played in 499 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Providence, Laval, Syracuse, Chicago and Milwaukee scoring 152 career goals with 167 assists for 319 points. He has also played in 31 career NHL games scoring 2-6-8.
Cassaro, 25, is a rookie defenseman from Nobleton, ONT who joins the Phantoms for the first time this season. The R.I.T. product (Rochester Institute of Technology) has scored 6-17-23 in 39 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Cassaro was Second Team All-American in his senior season with the R.I.T. Tigers and was a 2023-24 Hobey Baker Award Nominee when he led all NCAA defensemen with 18 goals.
Petruzzelli, 25, made his Phantoms debut on Saturday against the Rochester Americans playing well in a 32-save performance despite a 3-2 loss. The 6'5 ¬Â³ netminder from Wilbraham, Mass. out of Quinnipiac University has otherwise spent the season with the Reading Royals of the ECHL going 6-12-3, 3.37, .893. Petruzzelli helped lead the Newfoundland Growlers to the ECHL's Kelly Cup title in 2021-22 and has played in 48 career AHL games including 47 with the Toronto Marlies.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action this weekend with a pair of home games on Friday and Saturday against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Islanders. Saturday's game is meLVin Youth Jersey Night for the first 2,500 kids.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025
- Wranglers Fall 6-1 to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Hogs Come up Short in OT, Lose to Ads 5-4 - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Late Third Period Push Ends in 6-5 Overtime Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Fall 3-2 in OT Loss to Rocket - Hershey Bears
- Black Blanks Iowa, Checkers Run Wild in 4-0 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Shuts out Iowa 4-0 at Wells Fargo Arena - Iowa Wild
- Comets Blast Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Tip Monsters 6-5 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Malone Three Goal Night Lift Comets against the Islanders - Utica Comets
- Kolosov and Lycksell Return, Richard to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- CCSD Fourth Grader Wins Silver Knights Jersey Patch Competition - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Reassign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Charity Golf Tournament Set for April 14 - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Justin Bailey from San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Next Saturday: IceHogs 14th Annual Autism Awareness Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals to Honor Bob Uecker - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Comets Introduce Sock Toss Night this Friday - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Condors v Marlies, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Look to Sink Admirals in Midweek Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Comets - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Offense Burns Calgary - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Score Seven, Sweep Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
- Yamamoto's Two Goals Not Enough as Tucson Falls 7-3 to Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Kolosov and Lycksell Return, Richard to Flyers
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank
- Abols Recalled to Flyers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Americans, Game #40
- Amerks Power Past Phantoms