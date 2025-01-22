Wolves Tip Monsters 6-5 in OT

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Six different players scored as the Chicago Wolves kicked off a three-game road trip with a 6-5 overtime victory over the Monsters on Wednesday night in Cleveland.

Bradly Nadeau had a goal-including the game-winner in overtime-and two assists while Austin Wagner, Noel Gunler, Charles-Alexis Legault, Skyler Brind'Amour and Domenick Fensore also scored for the Wolves in the first of back-to-back showdowns in Ohio. Scott Morrow and Ryan Suzuki each chipped in a pair of assists as Chicago withstood a furious third-period Cleveland rally to earn two points in the standings.

The teams traded goals midway through the opening period. First, Wagner put the Wolves ahead with his fifth goal of the season. Nikita Pavlychev corralled the puck deep in the Cleveland zone and slid a pass across the slot to Wagner who fired it past Monsters netminder Jet Greaves. The assist extended Pavlychev's points streak to five games (two goals, five assists). Ty Smith was also credited with a helper on Wagner's marker.

Cleveland evened the game at 1-1 a few minutes later on a goal by Roman Ahcan and that's how the period ended.

In the second, the Wolves reeled off three consecutive goals, including one each on the power play, at even strength and while shorthanded.

Gunler started things off while the Wolves had a man advantage. The forward camped in front of Greaves and redirected a long shot from Nadeau into the back of the net. Nadeau and Suzuki had assists on Gunler's 10th goal of the season.

Chicago extended the lead to 3-1 when Legault cashed in with the teams skating five-on-five. The blue liner tucked a rebound of a Nadeau shot by Greaves for Legault's second goal of the season. Nadeau and Morrow had assists.

Late in the second, the Wolves were killing a pair of penalties when Brind'Amour stepped out of the box, broke in all alone and solved Greaves to the glove side for the shorthanded tally. Justin Robidas and goaltender Spencer Martin were awarded assists-the second game in a row the netminder has had a helper.

The Wolves kept coming in the third and extended the lead to 5-1 when Fensore flipped a puck from center ice that took a funny hop and eluded a startled Greaves. Felix Unger Sorum had the lone assist to extend his assist streak to five contests. That ended Greaves' night as he was replaced by former Wolves goalie Zach Sawchenko.

Just when it seemed the Wolves would run away and hide, the Monsters roared back on three goals by Hunter McKown and another by Owen Sillinger to tie it at 5-5 and send the game to overtime.

Nadeau ended it 1 minute, 52 seconds into the extra session when the rookie forward received a pass from Morrow and ripped a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle past Sawchenko. Morrow and Suzuki had assists on the winner, Nadeau's team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Martin made 23 saves in the win for the Wolves while Sawchenko stopped eight in the loss for the Monsters.

Chicago reached the midway point of the season with a record of 19-15-2-0 while Cleveland is now 22-12-2-3.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Cleveland to face the Monsters on Thursday night (6 p.m.).

