Charlotte Shuts out Iowa 4-0 at Wells Fargo Arena

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Charlotte Checkers shut out the Iowa Wild 4-0 at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night. Cooper Black stopped 32 shots for the Checkers.

John Leonard wired a shot over the shoulder of Samuel Hlavaj (20 saves) 3:06 into the game to give the Checkers a 1-0 lead.

Sandis Vilmanis doubled Charlotte's advantage at 8:23 when he squeezed the puck inside the near post from a tight angle.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 10-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

Justin Sourdif extended the margin to three goals with a curl and drag finish with 5:14 to play in the middle frame.

The Wild outshot the Checkers 22-14 through two periods.

Mikulas Hovorka shoveled a backhand effort past Hlavaj with 3:26 remaining to complete the scoring.

Iowa outshot Charlotte 32-24. The Wild finished scoreless on three power plays and did not allow a man advantage.

Iowa hosts the Texas Stars on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. on Country Night. All fans in attendance will be able to attend a postgame Dylan Scott concert with their game ticket.

