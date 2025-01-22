Bears Fall 3-2 in OT Loss to Rocket

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Laval, QC) - The Hershey Bears (25-11-4-0) built a 2-0 lead in the first period but the Laval Rocket (24-11-2-1) stormed back in the third period with two goals to tie the game, and Adam Engström scored in sudden death to deal Hershey a 3-2 overtime defeat on Wednesday night at Place Bell, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

The loss snapped Hershey's four-game win streak but the point earned with the game extended to overtime moved the club to 6-1-1-0 since the start of 2025. The Bears concluded their regular-season series against Rocket with a 1-0-1-0 record; Hershey's point streak against Laval is now six games (3-0-2-1) dating back to the 2022-23 season, with the home team earning the victory each time.

NOTABLES:

Quebec native Jake Massie, with over 20 friends and family in attendance, opened the scoring with his second of the season at 6:57 on Hershey's second shot of the contest. Massie exited the game with under a minute remaining in regulation with an apparent lower-body injury after colliding with Laval's Rafaël Harvey-Pinard in the defensive zone.

Chase Priskie gave Hershey a 2-0 lead with his eighth of the season at 15:51 coming on the man advantage, giving him his seventh power-play goal of the season to tie him with Colorado's Jacob MacDonald for the league lead among defenseman. Priskie also assisted on Massie's opening tally.

Defender Ethan Bear dressed in his 400th professional game - Bear has now logged 275 games in the National Hockey League with Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver, and Washington, and has also appeared in 125 career AHL games with Bakersfield and Hershey. Bear recorded the primary assist on Priskie's power-play goal.

Laval stormed back in the third with a pair of goals from Sean Farrell at 7:54 and Laurent Dauphin at 8:59 during a 4-on-4 sequence. Engström won the game for the Rocket at 1:03 of the extra session. Forward Mike Sgarbossa required assistance being helped off the ice after sustaining an apparent injury during a collision to the left of the Hershey net on the Engström goal.

SHOTS: HER 19, LAV 31

GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 28-for-31; LAV - Cayden Primeau, 17-for-19

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-2; LAV - 0-for-1

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson on any early status update regarding Massie and Sgarbossa: "Both guys will be questionable for [Friday in Belleville]. Once I find out more from the doctors, we'll be able to assess where we're at." Nelson on what led to tonight's outcome:

"We played a good first period, but a crappy second and third. All three goals against us were preventable. They're just one-on-one battles with us getting beat. Shep played outstanding. He's the main reason why we got the one point."

Nelson on if there was any concern or hesitation following a collision against Shepard midway through the third period and ensuing 4-on-4 sequence in which Laval scored its two goals:

"No, he was good, but it shouldn't have even gone to 4-on-4. They run our goalie. We should have been on the power play, not 4-on-4."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Belleville Senators on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at CAA Arena. Hershey returns home to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Sam Adams Tap Takeover Night. Select brews will be on tap for fans 21-and-over at the TRULY portable location, including the new Sam Adams American Light. Purchase tickets for the game.

