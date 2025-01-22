Comets Blast Islanders

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

UTICA, N.Y. - The Bridgeport Islanders (9-26-2-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, couldn't break through in a 7-1 loss to the Utica Comets (13-19-2-2) at the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday.

Liam Foudy extended his goal-scoring streak to a career-high three games, while Jack Malone had a natural hat trick for the Comets. All three goals came in the first 7:33 to make it 3-0. Nolan Foote recorded a career-high four points (two goals, two assists) and Isaac Poulter (8-7-3) made 29 saves for Utica, which earned its third straight win.

The Comets built a 5-0 lead in the first period, beginning with three consecutive goals from Malone for his first career hat trick. He beat Henrik Tikkanen (3-9-0) with a blocker-side rebound just 40 seconds in, and then added his fifth and sixth goals of the season at 4:45 and 7:33 respectively.

Foote converted on the power play at the 12:16 mark, making it 4-0 with a wrist shot through a screen from above the left circle. Head coach Rick Kowalsky replaced Tikkanen with Jakub Skarek (no decision) at that point.

Mike Hardman completed a five-goal first period for the Comets with his 11th goal of the season at 15:26, which came on a rebound with congestion near the crease.

The Islanders outshot Utica 10-4 in the second, but Poulter remained perfect. Bridgeport finally got one over the goal line at 7:11 of the third when Foudy deflected Sam Bolduc's long slap shot during a 5-on-3 power play. Tyce Thompson had the secondary assist.

Brian Halonen and Foote polished off the scoring with a pair of even-strength goals in the final 10 minutes. Cole Bardreau fought Halonen in the opening period after Halonen ended Alex Jefferies' night with a high hit less than five minutes into the game.

The Islanders went 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the kill. Bridgeport led in shots, 30-26.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a four-game road trip on Friday with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Syracuse Crunch. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

