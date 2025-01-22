Wranglers Fall 6-1 to Reign

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







All roads lead to home.

The Wranglers couldn't hold off the Ontario Reign, falling 6-1 on the road Tuesday night in Ontario.

The Wranglers struck first, with David Silye finishing off a breakaway pass from Adam Klapka to give Calgary an early 1-0 lead.

However, Ontario responded late in the first period, as Charles Hudon found the back of the net with just one minute remaining, tying the game.

The second period proved to be a tough one for the Wranglers, as Ontario's Andre Lee, Taylor Ward, Tyler Madden, and Francesco Pinelli all tallied to give the Reign a commanding 5-1 lead heading into the third.

Samuel Fagemo added another for Ontario early in the final.

The Wranglers will look to bounce back after capping off their final game of the road trip, returning to home ice on Jan. 25 and Jan 26 to take on the San Diego Gulls at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

