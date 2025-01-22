Monsters Late Third Period Push Ends in 6-5 Overtime Loss to Wolves
January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 6-5 in overtime on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 22-12-2-3 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Wolves struck first after a goal from Austin Wagner at 8:05, but Roman Ahcan responded with a tally at 11:25 off feeds from Hunter McKown and Samuel Knazko leaving the score tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Chicago added tallies in the middle frame from Noel Gunler on the power play at 6:33, Charles-Alexis Legault at 9:06 and Skyler Brind'Amour shorthanded at 15:27 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 4-1. Domenick Fensore notched a marker for the Wolves at 3:55 of the third period ending Monsters starting goaltender Jet Greaves' night. Cleveland's offense exploded mounting a comeback beginning when McKown recorded a goal at 6:10 assisted by Madison Bowey cutting the deficit to 5-2. McKown added a second tally at 14:35 with helpers from Ahcan and Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm that was followed by a goal from Owen Sillinger at 16:07 assisted by Daemon Hunt and Stefan Matteau bringing the game within one. McKown completed his bid for his first professional hat trick with a marker at 16:52 off feeds from Cole Clayton and Justin Pearson forcing the teams into extra time with the score tied 5-5. Chicago's Bradley Nadeau grabbed the game-winning goal at 1:52 of overtime bringing the final score to 6-5.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 8 saves in defeat after relieving Greaves who stopped 20 shots. Chicago's Spencer Martin stopped 23 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, NewsRadio WTAM 1100, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 4 0 - 5
CHI 1 3 1 1 - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 0/3 1/2 9 min / 3 inf
CHI 34 1/2 3/3 11 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves ND 20 5 12-6-3 CLE Sawchenko OT 8 1 7-5-2
CHI Martin W 23 5 10-3-1
Cleveland Record: 22-12-2-3, 3rd North Division
Chicago Record: 19-15-2-0, 4th Central Division
