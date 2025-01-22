Game Preview: Condors v Marlies, 6:30 p.m.

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors return home to face the Toronto Marlies. Bakersfield is 1-0-1 against the Marlies on the season.

LOOKING BACK

Six different Condors found the back of the net in a 6-3 win over Chicago on Sunday. Seth Griffith (1g-2a) and Drake Caggiula (1g-2a) each had three points. Ronnie Attard (1g-1a) opened the scoring and had a multi-point night.

ROAD TESTED, HOME APPROVED

After spending eight days and playing four games on the road in which the Condors went 2-1-1, Bakersfield returns home for 10 of its next 13. The Condors have played the fewest home games in the league with 14. They are 6-6-1 on home ice this year.

HALFWAY HOME

Tonight is the 36th and final game of the first half of the season for Bakersfield.

PLUS PLAYER

Matthew Savoie is the team leader in plus/minus at +10.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Caggiula's three-point night gave him six points (2g-4a) in his last five games.

HAMMER THE NAIL

James Hamblin is on a five-game point streak with eight points (4g-4a) over that span. He's +6 during that time. On the season he has 13 points (6g-7a) in 14 games.

OUT OF THE DIVISION

The Condors are in the midst of a stretch of three games out of the division. The Condors are 2-1-1 in four out of division games this season.

CAPTAIN LEADING BY EXAMPLE

After being held off the scoresheet on Saturday, Seth Griffith had his first three-point game of the season on Sunday. He has 19 points (5g-14a) over his last 14 games, dating back to the Toronto series on December 15. He is tied for 13th in the league scoring race.

STEPPING UP

Tyler Inamoto had two assists in four games on the trip. He is +4 in six games with Bakersfield this season.

WIN THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are 8-1-5 (.750%) in one-goal games this season.

BROWNIE'S BACK

Josh Brown was loaned to the team and will return to the lineup tonight. He has three assists in 20 games with Bakersfield this season and is +3.

MARLIES AWAY FROM HOME

Toronto is on a 10-game road trip which started January 10 and finishes on February 1. They recorded back-to-back shutouts in Manitoba, beating the Moose 3-0 and 5-0. Entering tonight's action, the team has not allowed a goal in 123:01. Alex Nylander scored his 14th on Sunday. He had five points (3g-2a) in two games against Bakersfield earlier this year.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Friday against Ontario with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting local fire personnel who have battled the recent wildfires. (click here for tickets) It is also a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and NUTRL just $3 through the end of the first intermission.

