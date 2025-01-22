Checkers Charity Golf Tournament Set for April 14

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers' charity golf tournament is Monday, April 14, at TPC Piper Glen. All proceeds benefit the Checkers Charitable Foundation and the PGA Reach Foundation.

Teams will consist of four golfers with registration costs of $2,500 per team, which includes food and beverage throughout the day, one gift package per player and prizes for top finishing teams and closest to the hole challenges.

The event will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Checkers players will be at the course for meet and greets, photo opportunities and more.

Limited sponsorship opportunities for the tournament are also available now. For more information, please contact:

Mary Grams, VP Corporate Partnerships

(704) 619-3939

Mike Mulally, Director of Corporate Partnerships

(952) 594-2278

Alec Rowan, Corporate Partnerships Sales Manager

(704) 337-9991

