Hogs Come up Short in OT, Lose to Ads 5-4

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI. - The Rockford IceHogs dropped a tight 5-4 loss in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

IceHogs goaltender Mitchell Weeks was outstanding throughout and made 16 saves in the first period to keep the Admirals off the scoreboard.

Just 2:37 into the middle frame, Anthony Angello opened the scoring for the Admirals, sniping in his 6th of the season from the slot. Less than three minutes later and off a faceoff win, Milwaukee doubled the lead with Tanner Ottenbreit's snapshot at the blue line.

On a delay penalty halfway through the 2nd, Matteo Pietroniro's shot got through traffic and dropped in front of Jackson Cates to bang in the 2-1 rebound.

Rockford valiantly killed off a full four-minute power play for the Admirals which bled into the start of the 3rd period.

Early in the final period, Marcel Marcel found a rebound in front of Matt Murray and plopped it home to tie the game at 2-2. Rockford got its first lead of the game with a beautiful passing play between Zach Sanford, Andreas Athanasiou and Landon Slaggert, which Slaggert finished off in the crease.

The Hogs extended the lead to 4-2 off a faceoff win straight back to Pietroniro who wristed in his first of the season off the for the bar. Just 23 seconds after the IceHogs strike, Ozzie Weisblatt responded to cut the Rockford lead to 4-3.

Milwaukee fought back to tie the game after getting a lucky bounce off an IceHogs stick with the goal credited to Cal O'Reilly. In overtime, Anders Bjork scored the game-winner from the slot as the 5-4 goal.

