Hogs Come up Short in OT, Lose to Ads 5-4
January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Milwaukee, WI. - The Rockford IceHogs dropped a tight 5-4 loss in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday night at Panther Arena.
IceHogs goaltender Mitchell Weeks was outstanding throughout and made 16 saves in the first period to keep the Admirals off the scoreboard.
Just 2:37 into the middle frame, Anthony Angello opened the scoring for the Admirals, sniping in his 6th of the season from the slot. Less than three minutes later and off a faceoff win, Milwaukee doubled the lead with Tanner Ottenbreit's snapshot at the blue line.
On a delay penalty halfway through the 2nd, Matteo Pietroniro's shot got through traffic and dropped in front of Jackson Cates to bang in the 2-1 rebound.
Rockford valiantly killed off a full four-minute power play for the Admirals which bled into the start of the 3rd period.
Early in the final period, Marcel Marcel found a rebound in front of Matt Murray and plopped it home to tie the game at 2-2. Rockford got its first lead of the game with a beautiful passing play between Zach Sanford, Andreas Athanasiou and Landon Slaggert, which Slaggert finished off in the crease.
The Hogs extended the lead to 4-2 off a faceoff win straight back to Pietroniro who wristed in his first of the season off the for the bar. Just 23 seconds after the IceHogs strike, Ozzie Weisblatt responded to cut the Rockford lead to 4-3.
Milwaukee fought back to tie the game after getting a lucky bounce off an IceHogs stick with the goal credited to Cal O'Reilly. In overtime, Anders Bjork scored the game-winner from the slot as the 5-4 goal.
The BMO Center hosts the Hogs next on Saturday, January 25th for matchup with the Wolves. Rockford will wear specialty Chicago Storm jerseys that will be auctioned off for "Autism Awareness Night." Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025
- Wranglers Fall 6-1 to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Hogs Come up Short in OT, Lose to Ads 5-4 - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Late Third Period Push Ends in 6-5 Overtime Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Fall 3-2 in OT Loss to Rocket - Hershey Bears
- Black Blanks Iowa, Checkers Run Wild in 4-0 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Shuts out Iowa 4-0 at Wells Fargo Arena - Iowa Wild
- Comets Blast Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Tip Monsters 6-5 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Malone Three Goal Night Lift Comets against the Islanders - Utica Comets
- Kolosov and Lycksell Return, Richard to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- CCSD Fourth Grader Wins Silver Knights Jersey Patch Competition - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Reassign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Charity Golf Tournament Set for April 14 - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Justin Bailey from San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Next Saturday: IceHogs 14th Annual Autism Awareness Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals to Honor Bob Uecker - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Comets Introduce Sock Toss Night this Friday - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Condors v Marlies, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Look to Sink Admirals in Midweek Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Comets - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Offense Burns Calgary - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Score Seven, Sweep Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
- Yamamoto's Two Goals Not Enough as Tucson Falls 7-3 to Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.