Silver Knights Score Seven, Sweep Roadrunners

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 7-3, to complete the two-game series sweep. Raphael Lavoie (2G, 1A), Christoffer Sedoff (1G, 2A) and Calen Addison (1G, 2A) both recorded three-point games.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Just 59 seconds into the game, Poganski gave the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead.

Lavoie evened the score with a power-play tally at 5:10 in the first, assisted by Addison and Jakub Brabenec. Addison then gave the Silver Knights their first lead of the game about four minutes later, with Lavoie and Christoffer Sedoff both picking up assists.

Lavoie potted his second goal of the period at 11:45 for his third point in less than 12 minutes. He was assisted by Gage Quinney and Sedoff.

Yamamoto added two goals late in the frame to send both teams to the first intermission tied at three.

Grigori Denisenko put the Silver Knights back in front early in the second, with Addison picking up his third point of the game on the play. Brandon Hickey, assisted by Quinney, extended Henderson's lead to two with his second goal of the season.

Jonas Rondbjerg, assisted by Brabenec and Denisenko, made it a six-goal game at 4:21 in the period. Sedoff, assisted by Kai Uchacz, scored the empty-netter for his third point of the evening.

Goaltender Akira Schmid stopped 38 of 41 shots on goal to secure a 7-3 victory for the Silver Knights.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 24 | 7 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 25 | 6 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets

Wednesday, Jan. 29 | 6:30 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors

Friday, Jan. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Saturday, Feb. 1 | 6:00 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to home ice for the first of a two-game series against the Colorado Eagles on Friday, January 24. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

