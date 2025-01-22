Moose Reassign Graham Sward to Norfolk

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Graham Sward to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Sward, 21, has played two games with the Moose this season, making his AHL debut Dec. 15 in Abbotsford. The defender has four assists in 14 games with Norfolk this season. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Abbotsford, B.C. native accumulated 180 points (33G, 147A) in 250 career WHL contests split between the Wenatchee Wild, Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE.

The Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT and Saturday 2 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

