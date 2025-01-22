Moose Reassign Graham Sward to Norfolk
January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Graham Sward to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Sward, 21, has played two games with the Moose this season, making his AHL debut Dec. 15 in Abbotsford. The defender has four assists in 14 games with Norfolk this season. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Abbotsford, B.C. native accumulated 180 points (33G, 147A) in 250 career WHL contests split between the Wenatchee Wild, Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE.
The Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT and Saturday 2 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025
- Moose Reassign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Charity Golf Tournament Set for April 14 - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Justin Bailey from San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Next Saturday: IceHogs 14th Annual Autism Awareness Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals to Honor Bob Uecker - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Comets Introduce Sock Toss Night this Friday - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Condors v Marlies, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Look to Sink Admirals in Midweek Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Comets - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Offense Burns Calgary - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Score Seven, Sweep Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
- Yamamoto's Two Goals Not Enough as Tucson Falls 7-3 to Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.