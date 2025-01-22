Comets Introduce Sock Toss Night this Friday

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets announced today that on Friday night they will hold the first-ever "sock toss" at the Adirondack Bank Center. Fans are encouraged to bring brand-new socks in their original packaging and toss them onto the ice after the Comets scores their first goal of the night. The team will battle the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM in their first meeting of the season.

All socks will be collected and donated to local charities to help those in need. This initiative is part of the Save of the Day Foundation week.

"We are super excited to introduce sock toss on Friday night. Socks are the number one requested item by shelters and clothing support organizations. So, this is a great time for our fans to participate in the game and help those in need," said Erica Hagan, Director of the Save of the Day Foundation.

The Comets are home tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM to play the Bridgeport Islanders. Sock Toss will take place on Friday night at home against the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

