Black Blanks Iowa, Checkers Run Wild in 4-0 Win
January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
DES MOINES, IA- The Checkers kicked off their Midwest road swing in dominant fashion, walloping the Wild 4-0 behind a stellar shutout performance from Cooper Black.
The rookie netminder fended off all 32 shots he faced Wednesday night in Des Moines to notch his second shutout of the season - the first of which came the last time he faced this Wild team, giving him six straight periods of perfect hockey against Iowa.
The Checkers wouldn't let that strong showing between the pipes go to waste as the offense came through with plenty of run support. John Leonard and Sandis Vilmanis each found the back of the net early in the first as the visitors came out flying and controlled the majority of the opening frame.
The Wild would tilt the ice in their favor for the second but came up empty handed, and a beautiful play from Justin Sourdif late in the frame would extend Charlotte's advantage. The Checkers settled things back down in the third and rode out the remainder of regulation from there, with a late deposit from Mikulas Hovorka serving as the final nail in the coffin for Iowa and helping push Charlotte back into the win column.
Notes
The Checkers are 3-0-0-0 against the Wild this season This was Charlotte's first game in Iowa since Nov. 11, 2016 Cooper Black is tied for the lead among AHL rookies in shutouts with two Tonight snapped a two-game winless skid for Charlotte This was the sixth shutout for Charlotte this season Leonard's goal moved him into a tie for seventh in the AHL Eleven different skaters registered a point for Charlotte Sourdif has goals in four of his last six games Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riley Bezeau, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Evan Nause, Marek Alscher and Chris Driedger were the extras for Charlotte
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025
- Wranglers Fall 6-1 to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Hogs Come up Short in OT, Lose to Ads 5-4 - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Late Third Period Push Ends in 6-5 Overtime Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Fall 3-2 in OT Loss to Rocket - Hershey Bears
- Black Blanks Iowa, Checkers Run Wild in 4-0 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Shuts out Iowa 4-0 at Wells Fargo Arena - Iowa Wild
- Comets Blast Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Tip Monsters 6-5 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Malone Three Goal Night Lift Comets against the Islanders - Utica Comets
- Kolosov and Lycksell Return, Richard to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- CCSD Fourth Grader Wins Silver Knights Jersey Patch Competition - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Reassign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Charity Golf Tournament Set for April 14 - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Justin Bailey from San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Next Saturday: IceHogs 14th Annual Autism Awareness Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals to Honor Bob Uecker - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Comets Introduce Sock Toss Night this Friday - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Condors v Marlies, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Look to Sink Admirals in Midweek Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Comets - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Offense Burns Calgary - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Score Seven, Sweep Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
- Yamamoto's Two Goals Not Enough as Tucson Falls 7-3 to Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.