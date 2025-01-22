CCSD Fourth Grader Wins Silver Knights Jersey Patch Competition

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights teamed up with Clark County School District for their third annual jersey design competition. This year, students across the district competed in a month-long contest where they were challenged to ideate and create a jersey patch inspired by Jurassic Knight, one of the Silver Knights themed games during the 2024-25 season. The winning patch design will be featured on player jerseys during Jurassic Knight on Feb. 16.

The winner of this year's jersey design competition is Penelope S., a fourth grader at Gehring Elementary School. Penelope's class was treated to a pizza party and a visit from HSK cast members, including Harold the Town Crier and Lucky, to celebrate her achievement.

A full list of the top 10 finalists is listed below. These students will receive tickets for both them and their families to attend Jurassic Knight, and they will be recognized during the game.

Limited single-game tickets for Jurassic Knight are still available.

CCSD JERSEY DESIGN COMPETITION FINALISTS

1. Penelope S., Gehring Elementary School

2. Rocio G., Southeast Career Technical Academy

3. Abigail M., Knudson Middle School

4. Rasmier C., McCaw Elementary School

5. Dylan M., College of Southern Nevada High School

6. Samantha H., Basic Academy

7. Alexis L., Southeast Technical Academy

8. Adelyn E., McCaw Elementary School

9. Joanna H., College of Southern Nevada High School

10. Luz Diana L., McCaw Elementary School

