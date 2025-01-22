Preview: Islanders at Comets

January 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







UTICA, N.Y. - The Bridgeport Islanders (9-25-2-2) continue a four-game road trip with stops in Central New York this week, facing the Utica Comets tonight and the Syracuse Crunch on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the Adirondack Bank Center this evening. The Islanders have won three of their last four road games, including a 4-3 victory in come-from-behind fashion against Springfield on Monday. Chris Terry, Liam Foudy and Eetu Liukas all scored for the second straight contest. Foudy recorded two goals and added an assist for his second consecutive three-point showing, while Henrik Tikkanen (3-8-0) made an AHL career-high 38 saves. Matias Rajaniemi recorded one shot-on-goal in his AHL debut.

Watch tonight's game live: AHLTV on FloHockey

Listen to tonight's radio broadcast: Mixlr

ISLANDERS VS. COMETS

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Comets this season, and the only matchup in Central New York. Bridgeport went 2-2-0-0 against Utica last season and 1-1-0-0 in those games on the road. In their most recent meeting on Apr. 2, 2024, Alex Jefferies scored his first pro goal in just his fifth pro game - Bridgeport's lone tally in a 4-1 loss at home. Jefferies made his professional debut the last time the Islanders visited the Adirondack Bank Center on Mar. 22, 2024, recording one assist in a 2-1 shootout win. Both of Bridgeport's wins last season came beyond regulation. Utica has points in each of the last six meetings dating back to Dec. 16, 2023.

VIEW FROM UTICA

The New Jersey Devils' affiliate (12-19-2-2) has won two straight games overall, and three of its last four at home. The Comets remain last in the North Division due to a 13-game winless skid to begin the season, which cost head coach Kevin Dineen his job. Ryan Parent was named interim head coach on Nov. 6. Last time out, Xavier Parent (no relation) scored twice in a 2-1 win at Syracuse on Monday. Forwards Brian Halonen, Nolan Foote and Adam Beckman are all tied for the team lead in scoring with 21 points.

TERRY TAKES FIFTH PLACE

Chris Terry scored his fifth goal in the last six games on Monday, sparking the Islanders' comeback win with his fourth power-play goal and ninth overall at 3:21 of the second period. It was his 66th career goal in just 165 games with Bridgeport, passing Travis St. Denis (2016-20) and Otto Koivula (2018-24) for fifth place on the team's all-time list. He is five goals behind Jeff Tambellini (2005-09) for fourth place, and eight points behind Koivula for second all-time in scoring. The five-time AHL All-Star has a team-leading 32 points, 23 assists, and nine multi-point games in 37 appearances this season. His 23 assists are tied for ninth among all AHL players, and his 11 power-play assists are tied for third.

EH'TWO LIUKAS

Eetu Liukas has scored a goal in two straight games for the first time in his AHL career, including his second career game winner on Monday. Liukas, the New York Islanders' fifth-round pick (#157 overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, is riding a three-game point streak (2g, 1a) ahead of tonight's tilt. He has two goals and two assists in 25 games this season after finishing his rookie campaign with three goals and four assists in 47 contests last year.

QUICK HITS

Seven of the Islanders' nine wins this season have come on the road... All nine of their victories have come when outshooting their opponent, and within the Atlantic Division... Alex Jefferies is tied for 13th among AHL rookies with 23 points (8g, 15a)... Liam Foudy has four goals and eight points in his last five games... Tyce Thompson returns to Utica tonight, where he played 87 games from 2021-23.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (19-20-7): Last: 3-1 W vs. Columbus, Monday -- Next: Friday vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (16-17-2-4): Last: 4-3 OTL vs. Wheeling, Sunday -- Next: Friday at Maine, 7:15 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.