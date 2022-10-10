Maine Mariners Training Camp Roster Released
October 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their initial 2022 Training Camp Roster on Monday, with 24 players competing for spots on the opening night roster. The majority of names are returners from the 2021-22 season, with the possibility of more players being assigned from NHL and AHL camps in coming days and weeks.
Listed below is the initial training camp roster. The contract status of each player is noted in parenthesis.
FORWARDS (11)
Cam Askew (ECHL)
Conner Bleackley (ECHL)
Zacharie Cloutier (ECHL)
Tim Doherty (ECHL)
Mitchell Fossier (ECHL)
Keltie Jeri-Leon (ECHL)
Nick Jermain (ECHL)
Nick Master (ECHL)
Josh McKechney (ECHL)
Patrick Shea (ECHL)
Reid Stefanson (ECHL)
DEFENSEMEN (10)
Gabriel Chicoine (ECHL)
John DeRoche (Tryout)
Connor Doherty (ECHL)
Marc-Olivier Duquette (ECHL)
Grant Gabriele (AHL - Providence)
Fedor Gordeev (AHL - Providence)
Nate Kallen (ECHL)
Andrew Peski (ECHL)
Cameron Spicer (Tryout)
Alden Weller (ECHL)
GOALTENDERS (3)
Josh Boyko (ECHL)
Francois Brassard (AHL - Providence)
Brandon Bussi (NHL - Boston)
Players under contract with the Mariners who are currently still at AHL training camps include:
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS:
F Nick Isaacson
BELLEVILLE SENATORS:
F Mathew Santos and F Tyler Hinam
Mariners training camp opens Monday, with on-ice sessions at Troubh Ice Arena Tuesday through Friday between 9:45 AM and 11:15 AM. All sessions are open to the public for viewing. The Mariners will play two preseason games against the Worcester Railers on Saturday, October 15th and Sunday October 16th. The game on the 15th is at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center at 7 PM while the Mariners will host the game on Sunday, October 16th at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn at 5 PM. Tickets are $10, available through the Norway Savings Bank Arena website or at the door, plus a pre-game open skate is available from 3:30-5 PM, included in the price of admission. Both preseason games will be broadcast (audio only) on the Mariners Radio Network via the Mixlr App or at MarinersofMaine.com/listen.
The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game plans, and 10-ticket flex packs are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.
