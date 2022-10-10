Thunder Announces Training Camp Roster and Schedule
October 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today several player transactions, the training camp roster and training camp schedule.
The San Jose Sharks have assigned forward Timur Ibgragimov (IH-brag-ih-mov) to Wichita. The Barracuda have loaned forwards Mark Liwiski, Mitchell Russell and goaltender Zachary Emond to the Thunder.
Additionally, Evan Buitenhuis, Barret Kirwin, Brayden Watts and Carter Johnson were released from their tryout agreements with San Jose. Jack Patterson was released from his tryout agreement with Chicago. Each player has been returned to the Thunder.
Ibragimov, 21, heads into his second year as a pro. A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, the 6-foot, 201-pound forward appeared in 23 games last season for the Barracuda, collecting two points (1g, 1a). He also spent time in Orlando, playing in three games. Ibragimov came to North America after playing one season in the Finnish Elite league for TPS (Lilga), tallying 14 points (8g, 6a) in 51 games. He was drafted by the Sharks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft (rd. 6, #164).
Liwiski, 21, begins his first year as a pro. He was signed to an AHL deal by the Barracuda this past offseason. A native of Dauphin, Manitoba, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward played five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with Everett and Kelowna. He had his best season in 2021-22 for the Rockets, recording 46 points (24g, 22a) in 63 games and racked up 116 penalty minutes.
Russell, 21, also begins his first season as a pro. A native of Peterborough, Ontario, the 6-foot, 194-pound forward five years in the Ontario Hockey League with Owen Sound and North Bay. He served as an alternate captain with the Battalion this past season while piling up 88 points (41g, 47a) in 64 games. He also registered 22 points (11g, 11a) in 11 playoff games for North Bay.
Emond, 22, is in his second year as a pro. A native of St-Cyprien, Quebec, the 6-foot-3, 176-pound netminder split time last year between the Barracuda and Orlando Solar Bears. In 13 games for Orlando, he went 6-4-1 with a 3.67 goals-against average and .879 save percentage. During his time with San Jose, he was 3-4-2 with a 4.48 goals-against average and .867 save percentage.
2022-23 Training Camp Roster
Defense: (10)
Mathieu Boislard (TO)
Billy Constantinou
Dominic Dockery
Austin Friesen (TO)
Jake Hamilton
Zack Hoffman (TO)
Chris McKay
Jordan Muzzillo
Kyle Rhodes
Connor Walters
Forwards: (16)
Peter Bates
Dallas Comeau (TO)
Jay Dickman
Gianluca Esteves
Stefan Fournier (Player/Assistant)
Logan Fredericks
Carter Johnson
Barret Kirwin
Logan Nelson (TO)
Jack Patterson
Quinn Preston
Walker Sommer
Michal Stinil
Ethan Szypula
Jake Wahlin
Brayden Watts
Goaltenders: (3)
Evan Buitenhuis
Zachary Emond
Liam Hughes (PTO)
Training camp opens on Tuesday, October 11. On-ice sessions for the first week of camp will take place at the Wichita Ice Center and are open to the public. The second week will be at INTRUST Bank Arena and are closed to the public. Each on-ice session goes from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
The Thunder plays its only exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 against the Tulsa Oilers at the Oilers Ice Center.
Training Camp Schedule:
Tuesday, October 11, 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (Wichita Ice Center)
Wednesday, October 12, 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (Wichita Ice Center)
Thursday, October 13, 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (Wichita Ice Center)
Friday, October 14, 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (Wichita Ice Center)
Saturday, October 15, Exhibition game at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Monday, October 17, 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (INTRUST Bank Arena)
Tuesday, October 18, 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (INTRUST Bank Arena)
Wednesday, October 19, 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (INTRUST Bank Arena)
Thursday, October 20, 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. (INTRUST Bank Arena)
Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen Americans.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.
