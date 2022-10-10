Nailers Receive 11 Players from AHL Training Camps









WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced that they have received 11 players from AHL training camps, as their training camp roster has grown to 28.

Wheeling received one goaltender, Ryan Bednard, who brings the team total to three at that position. Bednard is the most experienced of the netminders, as he prepares to begin his fourth professional season. Ryan has posted a 44-36-12 career mark in the ECHL, to go along with five AHL victories. He helped the Greenville Swamp Rabbits reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2021.

On defense, the Nailers received three members of last year's club, in addition to two new faces. Josh Maniscalco will look to build off of his outstanding rookie campaign, which saw him rack up 17 goals and 53 points to lead all ECHL rookie defensemen in scoring. Adam Smith returns for his third season in Wheeling and fourth as a pro, after leading the team with a +17 rating last year and adding 23 points. David Drake also begins his fourth pro season, as he was acquired from the Reading Royals in January, and played a key role in shutting down the opposition, as the Nailers won their first playoff series since 2016. Joining these three returners are Clay Hanus and Louie Roehl. Hanus signed an AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this summer, after finishing his junior hockey career with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks. Hanus finished second among WHL defensemen with 74 points. Roehl is coming off of a very successful collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he won two NCAA National Championships, and reached the Frozen Four one other time.

Up front, there is one returning player, three who are coming to Wheeling for the first time, and one who is a tad older this time around. Cédric Desruisseaux was acquired late last season from the Trois-Rivières Lions, and made a quick impact on the scoresheet, as he accumulated seven points in 11 games. Max Johnson and Justin Addamo were both signed by the Nailers this summer, after completing their college careers. Johnson attended Bowling Green State University and the University of Wisconsin, and especially enjoyed his time with the Falcons, as he scored 122 points in his four years there. Addamo had three strong years at nearby Robert Morris University, before he transferred to RPI, where he set a career high with 14 goals as a senior. Brooklyn Kalmikov signed an AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and is ready to begin his pro career, after playing five years of junior hockey in the QMJHL. Kalmikov won a President's Cup with the Victoriaville Tigres in 2021, then exploded for 34 goals, 38 assists, and 72 points with the Moncton Wildcats in 2021-22. Peter Laviolette III will start his professional playing career in the same city where he was born in 1997. The son of the former Nailers head coach was nearly a point-per-game player in his senior year at Plymouth State University.

The Nailers will have open practices for the remainder of the week beginning at 10:30, leading up to their preseason opener on Friday night at 7:10 against the Fort Wayne Komets. Opening Night is less than two weeks away, as Wheeling will host the Toledo Walleye on October 22nd at 7:10. The ZOOperstars will be performing their hilarious show that families are sure to enjoy throughout the night, with characters such as Squidney Crosby and Mario Lemule. Season memberships, Big 6 ticket plans, and single game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Updated Wheeling Nailers Training Camp Roster

F Justin Addamo

F Aaron Aragon

G Ryan Bednard

D Davis Bunz

G Tristan Côté-Cazenave

G Mario Culina

F Cédric Desruisseaux

D David Drake

F Tyler Drevitch

F Nick Fea

F Bobby Hampton

D Clay Hanus

D Jason Horvath

F Max Johnson

F Brooklyn Kalmikov

D Roy Kanda

F Alex Koopmeiners

F Peter Laviolette III

F Griffin Lunn

D Josh Maniscalco

F Félix Paré

D Drayson Pears

D Dilan Peters

D Louie Roehl

F Eetu Selänne

D Adam Smith

F Samuel Tremblay

D Zach Wilkie

