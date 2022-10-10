Six Arrive in Atlanta from AHL Tucson, Wilde Assigned from Islanders

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that Tim Davison, Gabe Guertler, Kameron Kielly, and Paul McAvoy have been returned to the Gladiators from the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League. In addition, Tucson has reassigned goaltender Tyler Parks and forward Kaid Oliver to Atlanta. All six had been skating with the Roadrunners for training camp.

On Saturday, the ECHL announced the defenseman Bode Wilde has been assigned to the Gladiators from the New York Islanders in the National Hockey League. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound blueliner skated in Sweden's top pro league with Vasterviks IK and posted 10 points (1G-9A) in 40 games last season. Previously, Wilde appeared in 42 AHL games from 2019 to 2021 with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Wilde, a Montreal, Quebec native, was a product of the United States National Team Development Program before getting selected by the Islanders in the second round (41st overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Davison, Guertler, Kielly, McAvoy, and Parks all appeared in games with the Gladiators last season. Atlanta traded for Oliver's ECHL rights in September. Both Parks and Oliver signed AHL contracts with Tucson during the offseason.

The Gladiators open the season at Gas South Arena on Friday, Oct. 21 against the Florida Everblades.

