Ghost Pirates Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster
October 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced the team's training camp roster on Monday morning. Thirty players were invited to the 2022 camp: eighteen forwards, eight defensemen and four goaltenders.
The Ghost Pirates will begin their inaugural training camp, presented by Coca-Cola, on Monday, October 10, at the Savannah Civic Center.
Training camp is closed to the public but follow the Ghost Pirates' social media channels for exclusive content over the next few weeks.
2022 Savannah Ghost Pirates Training Camp Roster
GOALTENDERS:
Josh Benson*
Darion Hanson***
Jordan Papirny****
Chase Perry**
DEFENSEMEN:
Alex Carlson**
Mackenzie Dwyer
Bryan Etter
Darick Louis-Jean
Clayton Phillips
Jeff Solow**
Tristan Thompson
Aaron Thow
FORWARDS
Brennan Blaszczak*
Alexandre Carrier
Spencer Dorowicz
Logan Drevitch
Sahir Gill***
Brian Hawkinson
Grant Jozefek
Marcus Kallionkieli*****
Max Kaufman
Vincent Marleau
Westin Michaud
Marshall Moise
Spencer Naas
Brent Pedersen
Will Riedell
Carson Rose*
Darian Skeoch
Alex Swetlikoff****
*****Vegas (assigned on contract with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights)
****Henderson (assigned on contract with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights)
***Not yet reported
**PTO (Professional Tryout)
*TO (Tryout)
