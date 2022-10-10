Ghost Pirates Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced the team's training camp roster on Monday morning. Thirty players were invited to the 2022 camp: eighteen forwards, eight defensemen and four goaltenders.

The Ghost Pirates will begin their inaugural training camp, presented by Coca-Cola, on Monday, October 10, at the Savannah Civic Center.

Training camp is closed to the public but follow the Ghost Pirates' social media channels for exclusive content over the next few weeks.

2022 Savannah Ghost Pirates Training Camp Roster

GOALTENDERS:

Josh Benson*

Darion Hanson***

Jordan Papirny****

Chase Perry**

DEFENSEMEN:

Alex Carlson**

Mackenzie Dwyer

Bryan Etter

Darick Louis-Jean

Clayton Phillips

Jeff Solow**

Tristan Thompson

Aaron Thow

FORWARDS

Brennan Blaszczak*

Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Dorowicz

Logan Drevitch

Sahir Gill***

Brian Hawkinson

Grant Jozefek

Marcus Kallionkieli*****

Max Kaufman

Vincent Marleau

Westin Michaud

Marshall Moise

Spencer Naas

Brent Pedersen

Will Riedell

Carson Rose*

Darian Skeoch

Alex Swetlikoff****

*****Vegas (assigned on contract with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights)

****Henderson (assigned on contract with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights)

***Not yet reported

**PTO (Professional Tryout)

*TO (Tryout)

