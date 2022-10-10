Walleye Announce Training Camp Roster

(Toledo, OH) - The thirteenth season of Toledo Walleye hockey got underway with the first day of training camp today at the Huntington Center.

Thirteen total forwards were in camp to start the season: Brett McKenzie, John Albert, Brett Boeing, Conlan Keenan, Sam Craggs, Lukas Craggs, Brandon Hawkins, Mitchell Heard, Gordie Green, and Thomas Ebbing along with forwards on a tryout agreement in Jordan Martin, Mike Gillespie, and Toledo native Joey Sofo.

Nine total defensemen are in camp with Kurt Gosselin, Gordi Myer, Simon Denis, Tommy Parran, Cam Clarke, Ryan Lowney, and Cole Fraser along with players on a tryout agreement in Doug Blaisdell and Artur Terchiyev.

Goaltenders Rylan Parenteau and Max Milosek are also in camp.

