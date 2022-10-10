Komets Open Training Camp

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets launched their 71st training camp today at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The club opened with 24 players, seven returning from last season's team. Also, the team has added forward Louie Rowe to the roster.

"I'm anticipating a high-intensity camp. We're going to set the pace on day one and keep it going until the last day of the season," said head coach Ben Boudreau. "It's the official start of the year-long grind, and we're going to find out who has the stamina to keep up."

Forwards Oliver Cooper, Shawn Boudrias, and Tye Felhaber are in training camp in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, along with defenseman Scott Allan and goaltender Colton Point.

Exhibition games set - The club will visit Wheeling on Friday, October 14, with game time set for 7:10 p.m. The two teams return to Fort Wayne for a 3:00 p.m. start at the Coliseum on Sunday, October 16.

Practices open to the public - Fans will be able to watch the Komets practice at the Coliseum next week.

Monday, October 10

Practice - 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 11

Practice - 10:00 a.m-10:50 a.m.

Scrimmage - 11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12

Practice - 10:00 a.m.-10:50 a.m.

Scrimmage - 2:00 p.m. -3 p.m.

Equipment and memorabilia sale - The Komets will hold a used equipment and memorabilia sale in the Century Club Room at the Coliseum before the exhibition game on October 16, starting at 1:00 p.m. The sale will run throughout the game.

