Mavericks Add Three Players Via Coachella Valley

October 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that forward Jeremy McKenna and defenseman Jake McLaughlin have been assigned to Kansas City from the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Additionally, goaltender Shane Starrett has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) contract with the Firebirds and returned to the Mavericks.

McKenna, 23, has played in 44 AHL games over the last two years with the Toronto Marlies, accounting for 14 points. In the 2019-20 season, he led the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) with 42 goals while adding 40 assists in just 57 games.

McLaughlin, 26, won the 2021-22 Kelly Cup with the Florida Everblades. He played in 49 games, accounting for 33 total points, while lacing up the skates in six games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. McLaughlin played four years of collegiate hockey at UMass, being named to the 2019-20 Third-Team Hockey East All-Star Team.

Starrett, 28, played in college at Air Force Academy, where he was named the 2015-16 NCAA (AHA) Goaltender of the Year, as well as the winning the NCAA (AHA) Tournament Championship and Tournament MVP the following year. A 2017-18 ECHL All-Star and a member of the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team, Starrett has 63 games at the AHL level with the Bakersfield Condors and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Mavericks begin the 2022-23 season on October 22 at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Tulsa Oilers. For tickets, call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.