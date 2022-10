ECHL Transactions - October 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 10, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Kalamazoo:

Gianni Vitali, F

Zak Currie, F

Toledo:

Taylor Brierley, D

Wichita:

Mathieu Newcomb, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Theut, G added to training camp roster

Add Jeff Taylor, D added to training camp roster

Add Cory Dennis, D added to training camp roster

Add Jake Ryczek, D added to training camp roster

Add Rourke Russell, D added to training camp roster

Add Ivan Chukarov, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan DaSilva, D added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Maggio, D/F added to training camp roster

Add Colin Long, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Smith, F added to training camp roster

Add Billy Jerry, F added to training camp roster

Add Shawn Weller, F added to training camp roster

Add Shane Harper, F added to training camp roster

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Grasso, F added to training camp roster

Add Matthew Barron, F added to training camp roster

Add Yannick Turcotte, F added to training camp roster

Add Rex Moe, F added to training camp roster

Add Henry Johnson, G added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Barrow, F added to training camp roster

Add Jarrett Kup, D added to training camp roster

Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by Utica

Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica

Add Noah Corson, F assigned by Utica

Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Utica

Add Filip Bratt, D assigned by Utica

Add Nick Rivera, F assigned by Utica

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F assigned by Utica

Allen:

Add Luke Peressini, G added to training camp roster

Add Lordanthony Grissom, D added to training camp roster

Add Kris Myllari, D added to training camp roster

Add Colton Saucerman, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Gagnon, D added to training camp roster

Add Dalton Skelly, D added to training camp roster

Add Marcel Godbout, F added to training camp roster

Add Hank Crone, F added to training camp roster

Add Spencer Asuchak, F added to training camp roster

Add Jackson Leppard, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Pochiro, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Young, F added to training camp roster

Add Jared Bethune, F added to training camp roster

Add Mikael Robidoux, F added to training camp roster

Add Colton Hargrove, F added to training camp roster

Add Liam Finlay, F added to training camp roster

Add Jack Combs, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Durham, F added to training camp roster

Add Kolten Olynek, F added to training camp roster

Add Colin Jacobs, F added to training camp roster

Add Ben Owen, D added to training camp roster

Add Hunter Bersani, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony D'Aloisio, G added to training camp roster

Add Erik Schuette, G added to training camp roster

Add Chad Butcher, F suspended by team

Atlanta:

Add Tim Davison, D added to training camp roster

Add Kaid Oliver, F assigned by Tucson

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Cole MacDonald, D added to training camp roster

Add Austin Crossley, D added to training camp roster

Add Bray Crowder, D added to training camp roster

Add Hank Sorensen, D added to training camp roster

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D added to training camp roster

Add Ben Masella, D added to training camp roster

Add Nolan Kneen, D added to training camp roster

Add Cole Moberg, D added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Hickey, D added to training camp roster

Add Kody McDonald, F added to training camp roster

Add Levko Koper, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Neville, F added to training camp roster

Add Matthew Barry, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe Pendenza, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Durflinger, F added to training camp roster

Add Blake Winiecki, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F added to training camp roster

Add Cam Darcy, F added to training camp roster

Add Nicholas Blachman, F added to training camp roster

Add Mike Robinson, G added to training camp roster

Add Adam Lidstrom, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Morgan, F added to training camp roster

Add Joshua Reinstein, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Charlotte

Add Cam Johnson, G assigned by Charlotte

Add Lukas Kaelble, D assigned by Charlotte

Add Robert Calisti, D assigned by Charlotte

Add Dominic Franco, F assigned by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Louie Rowe, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Rylan Toth, G added to training camp roster

Add Owen Savory, G added to training camp roster

Add D.J. King, D added to training camp roster

Add Clark Hiebert, D added to training camp roster

Add Blake Siebenaler, D added to training camp roster

Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D added to training camp roster

Add Marcus McIvor, D added to training camp roster

Add Aiden Jamieson, D added to training camp roster

Add Benjamin Gagne, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Alvaro, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Martel, F added to training camp roster

Add Semyon Babintsev, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F added to training camp roster

Add Stefano Giliati, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Busch, F added to training camp roster

Add David Thomson, F added to training camp roster

Add Logan Barlage, F added to training camp roster

Add Brett Bulmer, F added to training camp roster

Add Josh Winquist, F added to training camp roster

Add Triston Theriot, D added to training camp roster

Add Liam Van Loon, F added to training camp roster

Add Cameron Cook, F added to training camp roster

Add Tristan Pelletier, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Goldowski, F added to training camp roster

Idaho:

Add Jack Becker, F added to training camp roster

Indy:

Add Chris Cameron, D added to training camp roster

Maine:

Add Josh Boyko, G added to training camp roster

Add Gabriel Chicoine, D added to training camp roster

Add Nate Kallen, D added to training camp roster

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor Doherty, D added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Peski, D added to training camp roster

Add Alden Weller, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Jermain, F added to training camp roster

Add Cameron Askew, F added to training camp roster

Add Conner Bleackley, F added to training camp roster

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F added to training camp roster

Add Mitch Fossier, F added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Shea, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Master, F added to training camp roster

Add Reid Stefanson, F added to training camp roster

Add Tim Doherty, F added to training camp roster

Add Zacharie Cloutier, F added to training camp roster

Add Josh McKechney, F added to training camp roster

Add John DeRoche, D/F added to training camp roster

Add Cameron Spicer, D added to training camp roster

Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Providence

Add Fedor Gordeev, D assigned by Providence

Add Grant Gabriele, D assigned by Providence

Add Brandon Bussi, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F suspended by team

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, D added to training camp roster

Add Nathan Noel, F added to training camp roster

Add Derian Plouffe, F added to training camp roster

Add Todd Skirving, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Escott, F added to training camp roster

Add Taylor Egan, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle McGrath, F added to training camp roster

Add Doug Pippy, G added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Kruse, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Keenan Suthers, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Dryden McKay, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Nolan Walker, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Michael Joyaux, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Tommy Miller, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Zach Solow, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Michael Bullion, G added to training camp roster

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G added to training camp roster

Add Carson Musser, D added to training camp roster

Add Elijah Vilio, D added to training camp roster

Add Eric Williams, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Schaus, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Leitner, D added to training camp roster

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D added to training camp roster

Add Reid Perepeluk, F/D added to training camp roster

Add Brett Van Os, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe Widmar, F added to training camp roster

Add Cody Milan, F added to training camp roster

Add Kenny Hausinger, F added to training camp roster

Add Aidan Brown, F added to training camp roster

Add Liam MacDougall, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Kaplan, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Foss, F added to training camp roster

Add Zac Masson, F added to training camp roster

Add Danny Katic, F added to training camp roster

Add Denis Smirnov, F added to training camp roster

Add Jason Tackett, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris Jones, D added to training camp roster

Add Kristian Stead, G added to training camp roster

Add Ezekiel Estrada, F added to training camp roster

Add Brett Ouderkirk, F added to training camp roster

Add Mike Mercurio, F added to training camp roster

Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned by Nashville

Add Eric Cooley, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Kenton Helgesen, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D added to training camp roster

Add Max Coatta, F added to training camp roster

Delete Alex Stevens, D suspended by team

Delete Taylor Best, F suspended by team

South Carolina:

Add Chase Stewart, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor Moore, D added to training camp roster

Add Carter Allen, D added to training camp roster

Add Evan Wardley, D added to training camp roster

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Florek, F added to training camp roster

Add Josh Wilkins, F added to training camp roster

Add Kevin O'Neil, F added to training camp roster

Add Lawton Courtnall, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F added to training camp roster

Add Gavin Gould, F added to training camp roster

Add Sean Gulka, F added to training camp roster

Add Jarid Lukosevicius, F added to training camp roster

Add Tarek Baker, F added to training camp roster

Add Carter Turnbull, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Del Gaizo, F added to training camp roster

Add Riley Morris, G added to training camp roster

Add Weiland Parrish, F added to training camp roster

Add Brent Hill, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Scarfo, F assigned by Hershey

Add Alexandre Fortin, F assigned by Hershey

Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Hershey

Add Garin Bjorklund, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

Add Max Milosek, G added to training camp roster

Add Rylan Parenteau, G added to training camp roster

Add Simon Denis, D added to training camp roster

Add Cole Fraser, D added to training camp roster

Add Gordi Myer, D added to training camp roster

Add Cam Clarke, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Lowney, D added to training camp roster

Add Kurt Gosselin, D added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Parran, D added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Hawkins, F added to training camp roster

Add Conlan Keenan, F added to training camp roster

Add Sam Craggs, F added to training camp roster

Add Lukas Craggs, F added to training camp roster

Add Brett McKenzie, F added to training camp roster

Add Gordie Green, F added to training camp roster

Add Brett Boeing, F added to training camp roster

Add John Albert, F added to training camp roster

Add Thomas Ebbing, F added to training camp roster

Add Mitchell Heard, F added to training camp roster

Add Joey Sofo, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Martin, F added to training camp roster

Add Artur Terchiyev, D added to training camp roster

Add Doug Blaisdell, D added to training camp roster

Add Michael Gillespie, F added to training camp roster

Tulsa:

Add Eric Dop, G added to training camp roster

Add Bailey Brkin, G added to training camp roster

Add Alex Pommerville, D added to training camp roster

Add Chris Perna, D added to training camp roster

Add Jarod Hilderman, D added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Jarvis, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Bean, D added to training camp roster

Add Mike McKee, D added to training camp roster

Add Karl Boudrias, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Kromm, F added to training camp roster

Add Ethan Stewart, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Poulsen, F added to training camp roster

Add Connor Bramwell, F added to training camp roster

Add Jackson Leef, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Gilmour, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Farren, F added to training camp roster

Add Nathan Hudgin, F added to training camp roster

Add Jimmy Soper, F added to training camp roster

Add Eddie Matsushima, F added to training camp roster

Add J.C. Campagna, F added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Sadowy, F added to training camp roster

Add Zane Schartz, D added to training camp roster

Add Eliott St-Pierre, D added to training camp roster

Delete Adam Pleskach, F suspended by team

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G added to training camp roster

Add James Shearer, D added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Pouncy, D added to training camp roster

Add Joey Colatarci, D added to training camp roster

Add Brycen Martin, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor McDonald, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Stone, D added to training camp roster

Add Dakota Raabe, F added to training camp roster

Add Neil Robinson, F added to training camp roster

Add Johnny Walker, F added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Fitze, F added to training camp roster

Add Christian Simeone, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Betts, F added to training camp roster

Add Keaton Jameson, F added to training camp roster

Add Cam Strong, F added to training camp roster

Add Victor Bartley, D added to training camp roster

Add Joey Strada, F added to training camp roster

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Bednard, G added to training camp roster

Add Louie Roehl, D added to training camp roster

Add Adam Smith, D added to training camp roster

Add Peter Laviolette, F added to training camp roster

Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Addamo, F added to training camp roster

Add Max Johnson, F added to training camp roster

Add Clay Hanus, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G added to training camp roster

Add Dominic Dockery, D added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Rhodes, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor Walters, D added to training camp roster

Add Billy Constantinou, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Muzzillo, D added to training camp roster

Add Jake Hamilton, D added to training camp roster

Add Chris McKay, D added to training camp roster

Add Jay Dickman, F added to training camp roster

Add Ethan Szypula, F added to training camp roster

Add Stefan Fournier, F added to training camp roster

Add Logan Fredericks, F added to training camp roster

Add Michal Stinil, F added to training camp roster

Add Brayden Watts, F added to training camp roster

Add Peter Bates, F added to training camp roster

Add Gianluca Esteves, F added to training camp roster

Add Carter Johnson, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Wahlin, F added to training camp roster

Add Walker Sommer, F added to training camp roster

Add Jack Patterson, F added to training camp roster

Add Barrett Kirwin, F added to training camp roster

Add Quinn Preston, F added to training camp roster

Add Liam Hughes, G added to training camp roster

Add Logan Nelson, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Friesen, D added to training camp roster

Add Mathieu Boislard, D added to training camp roster

Add Zack Hoffman, D added to training camp roster

Add Dallas Comeau, F added to training camp roster

Add Mark Liwiski, F assigned by San Jose (AHL) (a.m.)

Add Mitchell Russell, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Zachary Emond, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Ian Parker, F suspended by team

Delete Batyrlan Muratov, F suspended by team

Worcester:

Add Austin Cain, G added to training camp roster

Add Brent Moran, G added to training camp roster

Add Michael Stiliadis, G added to training camp roster

Add Jared Brandt, D added to training camp roster

Add Myles McGurty, D added to training camp roster

Add Cam Reagan, D added to training camp roster

Add Christian Evers, D added to training camp roster

Add Noah Delmas, D added to training camp roster

Add Philip Beaulieu, D added to training camp roster

Add Liam Coughlin, F added to training camp roster

Add Brian Rigali, F added to training camp roster

Add Nolan Vesey, F added to training camp roster

Add Zack Bross, F added to training camp roster

Add Jack Quinlivan, F added to training camp roster

Add Brent Beaudoin, F added to training camp roster

Add Quinn Ryan, F added to training camp roster

Add Ethan Price, F added to training camp roster

Add Blake Christensen, F added to training camp roster

Add Steven Jandric, F added to training camp roster

Add Bobby Butler, F added to training camp roster

Add Alec Calvaruso, G added to training camp roster

Add Derek Osik, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris Peters, F added to training camp roster

Add Conor Breen, D added to training camp roster

Add Collin Adams, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Connor McCarthy, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Anthony Repaci, F assigned by Springfield

