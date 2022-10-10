Ontario Reign Assign Five Players to Swamp Rabbits

October 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today multiple transactions, assigning six players to Greenville in a Swamp Rabbit Moving Roster Transaction. The list of players assigned includes forwards Alex Ierullo, Justin Nachbaur, and Nikita Pavlychev, and defensemen Joe Gatenby and Christian Kasastul.

Ierullo, 25, began his professional career by appearing in three games for the Reign in the late stages of the 2021-22 season. After signing with the Swamp Rabbits in April, the former Bemidji State Beaver recorded six points (1g, 5a) in 7 games for Greenville and added an additional four points (1g, 3a) in the postseason.

Nachbaur, 22, returns to the Rabbits after splitting time with the Swamp Rabbits and then-AHL affilate the Charlotte Checkers last season. The Cross Lake, MB native appeared in six games in Charlotte and an additional 24 for Greenville. In his appearances in a Swamp Rabbits sweater, Nachbaur recorded 15 points (10g, 5a).

Pavlychev, 25, returns to Greenville having played 38 regular season games for the Navy and Orange in the 2021-22 season. In those games, the Russian-born centerman posted 33 points (14g, 19a) and an additional 4points (3g, 1a) in the postseason, including the double overtime winner in game five of the Swamp Rabbits first round series with the Florida Everblades.

Gatenby, 25, saw just six games with Greenville after signing with the team following the end of the regular season. Following a 23-game season with the University of New Brunswick, the defenseman joined Greenville for the postseason and recorded a goal and an assist in six appearances in the first round.

Kasastul, 25, spent 25 games of his first season in North America on a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the Reign, while appearing in 13 for the Swamp Rabbits. In his AHL games, the Norwegian National Team defenseman recorded eight points (1g, 7a) and added an addition four assists in his games with Greenville.

The Reign also announced that they had released forward Ethan Somoza from his tryout contract. Somoza is signed under an ECHL deal with Greenville.

Somoza, 26, completed his season with Bemidji State before signing with the Swamp Rabbits in March of last season. The California native wasted little time becoming a fan-favorite, recording 13 points (2g, 11a) in his first seven of 13 appearances.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.