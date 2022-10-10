Worcester Railers HC Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman have announced the 24-man roster that has reported for the start of training camp.

FORWARDS:

Brent Beaudoin

Zack Bross

Bobby Butler

Blake Christensen

Liam Coughlin

Steve Jandric

Derek Osik

Chris Peters

Ethan Price

Jack Quinlivan

Brian Rigali

Quinn Ryan

Nolan Vesey

DEFENSEMEN:

Phil Beaulieu

Jared Brant

Connor Breen

Noah Delmas

Christian Evers

Myles McGurty

Cam Reagan

GOALIES:

Austin Cain

Alec Calvaruso

Brent Moran

Mike Stiliadis

Training camp starts on October 10th at the DCU Center and ends on October 19th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. Worcester will play two preseason games against the Maine Mariners during camp; one at the Worcester Ice Center in Worcester, MA at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15th, and one at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn Maine on Sunday, October 16th.

The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 22nd and Sun., Oct. 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

