Worcester Railers HC Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster
October 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman have announced the 24-man roster that has reported for the start of training camp.
FORWARDS:
Brent Beaudoin
Zack Bross
Bobby Butler
Blake Christensen
Liam Coughlin
Steve Jandric
Derek Osik
Chris Peters
Ethan Price
Jack Quinlivan
Brian Rigali
Quinn Ryan
Nolan Vesey
DEFENSEMEN:
Phil Beaulieu
Jared Brant
Connor Breen
Noah Delmas
Christian Evers
Myles McGurty
Cam Reagan
GOALIES:
Austin Cain
Alec Calvaruso
Brent Moran
Mike Stiliadis
Training camp starts on October 10th at the DCU Center and ends on October 19th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. Worcester will play two preseason games against the Maine Mariners during camp; one at the Worcester Ice Center in Worcester, MA at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15th, and one at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn Maine on Sunday, October 16th.
The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 22nd and Sun., Oct. 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 10, 2022
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Announce Training Camp Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Former Canadiens Goaltender Michael McNiven - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Ethan Price and Defenseman Cam Reagan for 2022-23 Season
- Two-Days of Fun Planned as Pro Hockey Returns to Worcester
- Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Veteran Forward Bobby Butler for 2022-23 Season
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Christian Evers for 2022-23 Season