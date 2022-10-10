Swamp Rabbits Announce Initial Training Camp Roster
October 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today the club's initial roster ahead of 2022 training camp.
The roster, comprised of 18 players, includes 10 forwards, six (6) defensemen, and two (2) goaltenders. Among the rostered players are six (6) rookies (R) and one (1) veteran (V). An additional two (2) players are are on tryout (TO) contracts.
The full roster for 2022 training camp is as follows:
Forwards: Anthony Beauchamp, Austin Eastman (R), Tanner Eberle, Jake Elmer, Ben Freeman, Dallas Gerads, Luke Santerno (R), Carter Souch (R), Matt Wiesner (TO), and Chase Zieky.
Defensemen: Justin Hamonic, Frank Hora (V), Max Martin, Bryce Reddick, Bobby Russell, and Dan Willett (R).
Goaltenders: Michael McNiven and Daniel Ritter (TO)
The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 10, 2022
- Komets Open Training Camp - Fort Wayne Komets
- Alyssa Gagliardi Highlights Mariners Staff Additions - Maine Mariners
- Six Arrive in Atlanta from AHL Tucson, Wilde Assigned from Islanders - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Initial Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Announce Training Camp Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Former Canadiens Goaltender Michael McNiven - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Initial Training Camp Roster
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Former Canadiens Goaltender Michael McNiven
- Swamp Rabbits Add WHL Champion Carter Souch to Offense
- Swamp Rabbits Add Jake Elmer to Offense
- Seven Swamp Rabbits to Feature in Ontario Reign Training Camp