Swamp Rabbits Announce Initial Training Camp Roster

October 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today the club's initial roster ahead of 2022 training camp.

The roster, comprised of 18 players, includes 10 forwards, six (6) defensemen, and two (2) goaltenders. Among the rostered players are six (6) rookies (R) and one (1) veteran (V). An additional two (2) players are are on tryout (TO) contracts.

The full roster for 2022 training camp is as follows:

Forwards: Anthony Beauchamp, Austin Eastman (R), Tanner Eberle, Jake Elmer, Ben Freeman, Dallas Gerads, Luke Santerno (R), Carter Souch (R), Matt Wiesner (TO), and Chase Zieky.

Defensemen: Justin Hamonic, Frank Hora (V), Max Martin, Bryce Reddick, Bobby Russell, and Dan Willett (R).

Goaltenders: Michael McNiven and Daniel Ritter (TO)

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.