Idaho Steelheads Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the 2022 training camp roster and schedule.

Forwards (10) - Jack Becker, Mike Ferraro, Colton Kehler, William Knierim, Jade Miller, Wade Murphy, Ty Pelton-Byce, Jordan Timmons, Zach Walker, and A.J. White.

Defensemen (6) - Darren Brady, Cody Haiskanen, Patrick Kudla, Matt Register, Adam Samuelsson, and Matt Stief.

Goaltenders (2) - Jake Kupsky and Peter Thome

Find a more detailed training camp roster HERE. Make sure to follow all Steelheads social media accounts for daily updates from camp. For any media requests during training camp please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media/Community Relations Cam McGuire at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

