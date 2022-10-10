Oilers Announce Opening Training Camp Roster

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday the team's initial preseason roster upon the completion of the first day of training camp.

Twenty-three players - 21 skaters and two goaltenders- participated in Monday's morning skate and afternoon workouts. Twelve players returned from last season, including veterans Mike McKee, Jackson Leef and Dylan Sadowy. Monday saw 11 new faces, including goaltenders Eric Dop and Bailey Brkin. Forward J.C. Campagna leads all new Oilers in ECHL experience with 192 games in the Premier 'AA' hockey league. Campagna has also appeared for the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Below is a breakdown of the roster for tomorrow's camp sessions.

FORWARDS: Alex Kromm, Tyler Poulsen, Jimmy Soper, Eddie Matsushima, Jackson Leef, Dylan Sadowy, Michael Farren, Ethan Stewart, Alex Gilmour, Nathan Hugdin, Connor Bramwell and J.C. Campagna

DEFENSEMAN: Jarod Hilderman, Chris Perna, Zane Schartz, Karl Boudrais, Justin Bean, Mike McKee, Andrew Jarvis, Alex Pomerville and Eliott St-Pierre

GOALTENDERS: Eric Dop and Bailey Brkin

Forwards Jimmy Soper and Alex Gilmour were joined by defenseman Jarod Hilderman as professional tryout players at AHL San Diego's training camp, concluding their tryouts on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Forward Tyler Poulsen has changed his number ahead of the 2022-23 season to number 11, having worn number 25 for the Oilers after his acquisition at the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season.

Roster changes will be announced at the conclusion of each day if applicable.

Training camp continues to be open to the public this week, taking place from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Oilers Ice Center.

The Oilers play two preseason games this week. Starting on the road at the Credit Union of Texas Community Rink in Allen, TX on Wednesday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Tulsa then hosts its first preseason game of the ECHL era, battling the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and fans can purchase tickets through the following link. https://www.fevo.com/edp/Tulsa-Oilers-Pre-Season-Game-kzGqSBUs?referrer_hash=XxL8GLxa. Seating is general admission.

The Oilers kick off the 2022-23 regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 21, hosting the Allen Americans at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

Flex, season and group plans are currently being sold through the Oilers office by phone and text at 918-632-7825.

