Admirals Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

October 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







(Norfolk, VA) - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced the team's roster for 2022 training camp on Monday evening.

The roster features 17 forwards, seven defensemen, and four goaltenders. Training camp officially opened today at Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex in Chesapeake, which will last until this Saturday.

Goaltender Tomas Vomacka was assigned from the Milwaukee Admirals to Norfolk and will join the team at camp tomorrow. Forward Eric Cooley was assigned from the Chicago Wolves and will also be at camp beginning on Wednesday.

Vomacka, 23, joins the Admirals after playing the 2021-22 season with the Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades. The Czech Republic native played in 22 games with Florida and went 10-6-5. He is currently under contract with the Nashville Predators.

Cooley, 24, spent last season at Ohio State University, where he racked up 10 points in 25 games (5g, 5a). He played four years at Niagara University before playing at Ohio State for his final collegiate season. His brother, Logan, was the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. He is currently playing his first season at the University of Minnesota.

Cody Milan, Shane Kuzmeski, Jordan Kaplan, and Jeremy Brodeur were sent back to the Admirals on Sunday afternoon as they were attending Chicago Wolves camp. Defenseman Carter Robertson will remain in Wolves camp.

The opening training camp roster is as follows:

Goaltenders:

Jeremy Brodeur, Michael Bullion, Kristian Stead, Tomas Vomacka

Defenseman:

Carson Musser, Nick Leitner, Shane Kuzmeski, Chris Jones, Eric Williams, Nick Schaus, Elijah Vilio

Forwards:

Mike Mercurio, Kenny Hausinger, Denis Smirnov, Joe Widmar, Danny Katic, Brett Ouderkirk, Zac Masson, Eric Cooley, Reid Perepeluk, Jordan Kaplan, Cody Milan, Ezekiel Estrada, Jason Tackett, Ryan Foss, Aidan Brown, Liam MacDougall, Brett Van Os

The Admirals will kick off the 2022-23 season against the South Carolina Carolina Stingrays on Friday, October 21. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season are ON SALE NOW.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.