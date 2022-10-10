Kenton Helgesen, Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Max Coatta Added to Training Camp Roster
October 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment three additions to the training camp roster. Defensemen Kenton Helgesen and Ryan Zuhlsdorf along with forward Max Coatta have each reported to the Black Hills for 2022 training camp, presented by Shipwreck's Bar & Grill.
Coatta, Helgesen and Zuhlsdorf each spent the last week in training camp with the Rush's AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers.
Rush training camp began on Monday and the team will be on the ice each day throughout the week at 10:00 a.m. at The Monument Ice Arena. Practices are open to the public and the doors to the arena will open at 9:45 a.m.
The team will hold its annual intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena. The game is free to attend and in lieu of admission, the Rush ask that fans bring a canned good donation to Feeding South Dakota, who will be collecting donations at the game.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush defenseman Kenton Helgesen
