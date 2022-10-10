Swamp Rabbits Sign Former Canadiens Goaltender Michael McNiven

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has signed former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Michael McNiven to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

McNiven, 25, joins the Swamp Rabbits after spending the majority of the 2021-22 season in the American Hockey League with the Laval Rocket (Montreal) and the Belleville Senators (Ottawa). In 13 AHL games between the two clubs, the Winnipeg, MB native posted a 4-4-2 record with a combined 3.83 goals-against average and an .874 save-percentage.

The 6'1", 198-pounder made his NHL debut for Montreal on January 24, 2022 in a loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Over a five season span as part of the Canadiens system, McNiven appeared 82 games for Laval. Between 2017 and 2020, the left-handed catcher made four stops in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder, Brampton Beast, Jacksonville Icemen, and the Norfolk Admirals, combining for 27 appearances.

In his ECHL performances, McNiven compiled a 10-13-3 record and a .911 save-percentage.

Prior to turning professional, McNiven capped his junior career with a silverware-filled final season with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack. In his final season, he led the Attack with a 41-9-4 record and posted a .915 save percentage over that span. McNiven captured the OHL award for Most Shutouts (6), Best Goals-Against (2.30), and Goaltender of the Year. Along with his league awards, McNiven was tabbed the 2016-17 CHL Goaltender of the year as the top goaltender in all of Major Junior hockey.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

ECHL Stories from October 10, 2022

