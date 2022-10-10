Alyssa Gagliardi Highlights Mariners Staff Additions

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have welcomed four new staff members to the team this season, including Alyssa Gagliardi as Skill Development Coach. In addition, John Edwardh joins the team as Director of Hockey Operations, and two new members have been added to the front office: Account Executive Cavan Weggler and Community Relations & Merchandise Coordinator Allison Holladay.

Gagliardi joins the coaching staff as Skill Development Coach. Born in Pittsburgh, PA and raised in Raleigh, NC, she played defense for NCAA Division I Cornell University from 2010-14, where she was captain during her senior season. She went on to play professionally for the Boston Blades (CWHL), and Boston Pride (NWHL), where she was a two-time league champion. She was twice named to the NWHL All-Star Game and was the winner of the 2016-17 NWHL Foundation Award for "actively applying the core values of hockey to her community as well as growing and improving hockey culture." Gagliardi also represented Team USA in the international circuit at the Four Nations Cup Tournament in 2014 and 2015. Upon finishing her playing career, she joined the board of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association. She also worked for the Carolina Hurricanes as the team's Girls' and Women's Youth and Amateur Hockey Specialist and was recently named to the Boston Bruins Diversity & Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to work with the Mariners' players and staff this season," said Gagliardi. "I'm eager to support the coaching staff on and off the ice with the continued development of the players and the pursuit of a Kelly Cup."

Also joining the Mariners Hockey Operations Staff is John Edwardh, as Director of Hockey Operations. A former college and professional teammate of Mariners Head Coach Terrence Wallin, Edwardh played in the ECHL from 2017-20, primarily with the Adirondack Thunder. He also saw time with the Cincinnati Cyclones and the American Hockey League's Binghamton Devils. Edwardh played with Wallin in Adirondack and also the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, where he played from 2014-18. Edwardh is originally from Calgary, Alberta.

The Mariners also announced two additions to the front office. Cavan Weggler joined the Mariners sales team in June as an account executive. Cavan is a recent graduate of the University of Southern Maine where he earned his B.S. in Sport Management and Finance. He also previously worked with the other two professional sports teams in Portland - the Portland Sea Dogs and Maine Celtics.

Allison Holladay has also joined the front office as the Mariners new Community Relations & Merchandise Coordinator. A native of Georgia, Allison worked most recently with the Columbus River Dragons of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. She also interned with the NHL's Nashville Predators. She earned her B.S. in Sport Management with a minor in Business from Georgia Southern University in 2015, and a Masters degree in Sport Administration from Belmont University in 2018.

